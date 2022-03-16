Rayados vs FC Juarez match summary (3-0); League three wins

in a suspended game Round 5And the Raidos FC Juarez crushed 3-0 as a place before Classic Royal 127which they reached with three consecutive victories from the hand Victor Manuel Vucetichwho recently returned to the club.

With this result led King Midas He climbed to sixth place with 15 points, while those Ricardo Ferretti It occupies the sixteenth place with eight points and is still the last in the percentage after seven consecutive matches without a win.

The first half was for the royal family, who had better options to score, but a good performance Hugo Gonzalez He prevented them from advancing before the end of the first half, while the opponent did not hit the goal.

These are from Juarez City They were warned in the 11th minute that . appeared Matias Garcia in the area, but his shot went too far for an arc Stephen Andrada.

Hugo avoided the goal the gang On two occasions first, at 17 minutes, a shot from maxi mezza That the goalkeeper leaned back well to send a corner kick, the same situation at 25 minutes, but now with a shot from Vincent Janssen.

In the 26th minute, it was this post that prevented the goal in the BBVA. It was 26 minutes when Stephen Medina He got up in the air and hit the far post to intimidate Gonzalez Duran.

Fernando Arce Chihuahuas were left at a numerically disadvantage, after an excessive force sweep which meant a red card after it was reviewed in the VAR by the central referee and that drew a heavy rebuke from DT Riccardo Ferretti.

RED FOR FERNANDO ARCE! ???? A strong intervention by Bravos player Erick Aguirre who was originally penalized for a yellow card But referee Victor Caceres consulted the VAR and sent him to the bathrooms???? Watch out for Touka’s annoyance???? # rayados pic.twitter.com/l1N9MJZvJu – FOX Sports MX (FOXSportsMX) March 16, 2022

Hugo’s night with the people was not good, as they booed him every time he touched the ball; They shouted at him “Hands of guangas”; They sang to him “Come see him, that’s not a janitor, he’s a whore…from a cabaret”; Even Hugo eats it.

And although he made several good saves, in the 47th minute he gave the Juarez goalkeeper a rebound to the center of the area Rudolf Pizarro He took the opportunity to open the scoring after a shot from Toru Jansen.

The second fell 63′ over Joel Campbellwho makes a great solo play in the area and pays off before Hugo Gonzalez goes out.

Joel Campbell Goal!! ???????????? Two were crossed out in one move and then a pure definition was sent?????? Before Hugo Gonzalez left Rahti “steel giant”???? ️ to attacker # rayados ???? Tweet embed pic.twitter.com/lj74qLYl1P – FOX Sports MX (FOXSportsMX) March 16, 2022

Janssen He had set the third day of the night, but the VAR invalidated it for his hand.

VAR threw again with the goal of ‘BULL’ JANSSEN! ⚽️❌ Vincent scored the third goal # rayadosBut the referee decided there was a hand at work Was the beep mark correct? ??????? pic.twitter.com/ZsuzkxIr5y – FOX Sports MX (FOXSportsMX) March 16, 2022

like that The gang’s penalty is rejectedagain with the intervention of the VAR, since the whistle scored a hand, but after watching the video, he corrected his decision.

It wasn’t until 91 minutes when the win was scored by a goal from Alfonso Alvarado Whose birthday is March 15th.

Monterrey’s next duel will be against the Tigres Next Saturday, March 19, at 7:00 pm in University Stadiumcorresponding to Day 11, while Braavos visits Tijuana on Sunday 20 at 9:06 pm at Caliente Stadium.