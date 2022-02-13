February 13, 2022

Salcedo connects with a fan on Twitter and remembers Rayados

Mexico City /

last Saturday Carlos Salcedoa former central defender for Chivas and Tigres, Give what we’re talking about. Now in MLS, the defender of the Mexican national team was A fan criticized her on social mediaWho confirmed that in the last matches without him Tigres won all of them. the Titan became hot and repliedalthough that wasn’t all, since then Throw a stone at Monterey.

One Twitter fan Guan wrote to The Titan: “3 games without Carlos Salcedo, 3 wins for Tigres. Data, not opinions”. This did not please the Toronto defender, who responded with some of his achievements with the Tigers.

“I give you 9 points But missing To be the league champion this year, Win the Concachampions and reach the final clubs World Cup. oh and Stand out globally (Do not pass as another one). Good night so tigers, damn it”, replied defender

His tweet received all kinds of reactionsAnd Some pointed out who – which Can go further with the university team, but he preferred the money. Others have unconditionally supported the 28-year-old Mexican defender.

Salcedo played a total of 192 matches at club level. Mexican went through MX . LeagueThe MLS, the Italian Serie A and the German Bundesliga. in that Winners get the German Cup, Concchampions and League MX.

