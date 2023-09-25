September 26, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

“He will be the team coach next year.”

“He will be the team coach next year.”

Cassandra Curtis September 26, 2023 2 min read

2023-09-25

Waiting to take the reins of the Brazilian national team before the 2026 World Cup, Carlo Ancelotti He is experiencing his final season as coach of the national team real madrid.

The Italian has a contract with the White Team until June 2024 and will not be renewed, as he will have a verbal agreement with the Brazilian Federation to take over the position of coach.

In this context, Madrid is already clear about who will be Carlito’s successor next season. This is a former player who has left his mark on the organization and is doing very well in Germany. We’re talking about Xabi Alonso.

The Spanish are driving Bayer Leverkusen Who leads the German League with Bayern Munich. Both clubs share 13 units. At the Santiago Bernabéu, they have already chosen him to take charge of the team next year.

Radio Marca reported that Xabi Alonso would be Ancelotti’s replacement at Real Madrid.

I think we all know who will be the Real Madrid coach next season. Not Raul or Ancelotti. He is a coach who coaches in Germany and his name is Xabi Alonso. “We all know that,” the journalist explained. Matthias Prats in Radio Marca.

He declared: “I have no doubt that he will coach Real Madrid next year.” This is not hype, but information. “It was very clear.”

“A lot of things can happen because there are nine months left of the competition. Moreover, Xavi has a contract in Germany. Imagine that Ancelotti’s replacement would win the Champions League, but today, it is clear that Real Madrid has chosen Xabi Alonso for next year.”

This is evidence of Ancelotti He has been in the spotlight since the victory of long-suffering Real Madrid in their first Champions League appearance and the harsh derby defeat to Athlete. Although he has also been known to try to get results with the number “9” missing.

Chubbyyoung player Real communitywould jump to the Bernabéu from A Leverkusen Who longs for an end to domination Bayern In German football.

See also  Benguchi scores the second goal and Olympia tracks the match against Deriangen at Morazán Stadium.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The Royals hit 4 home runs and swept the Astros

September 25, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Napoli is no longer what it was and even Osimhen missed a penalty kick

September 25, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Ancelotti pointed to the reason for Real Madrid’s defeat against Atletico and Luka Modric’s “arrows”.

September 25, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Amazon will hire 30,000 workers at Christmas

September 26, 2023 Zera Pearson
1 min read

Selena Gomez attended Paris Saint-Germain’s match against Marseille at Parc des Princes

September 26, 2023 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

The Science Festival will include more than 200 free activities

September 26, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

“He will be the team coach next year.”

September 26, 2023 Cassandra Curtis