“He will be the team coach next year.”

2023-09-25

Waiting to take the reins of the Brazilian national team before the 2026 World Cup, Carlo Ancelotti He is experiencing his final season as coach of the national team real madrid.

The Italian has a contract with the White Team until June 2024 and will not be renewed, as he will have a verbal agreement with the Brazilian Federation to take over the position of coach. In this context, Madrid is already clear about who will be Carlito’s successor next season. This is a former player who has left his mark on the organization and is doing very well in Germany. We’re talking about Xabi Alonso. The Spanish are driving Bayer Leverkusen Who leads the German League with Bayern Munich. Both clubs share 13 units. At the Santiago Bernabéu, they have already chosen him to take charge of the team next year.

I think we all know who will be the Real Madrid coach next season. Not Raul or Ancelotti. He is a coach who coaches in Germany and his name is Xabi Alonso. “We all know that,” the journalist explained. Matthias Prats in Radio Marca. He declared: “I have no doubt that he will coach Real Madrid next year.” This is not hype, but information. “It was very clear.” “A lot of things can happen because there are nine months left of the competition. Moreover, Xavi has a contract in Germany. Imagine that Ancelotti’s replacement would win the Champions League, but today, it is clear that Real Madrid has chosen Xabi Alonso for next year.”