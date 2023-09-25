September 25, 2023

The Royals hit 4 home runs and swept the Astros

Cassandra Curtis September 25, 2023 2 min read

HOUSTON – The Kansas City Royals took the lead thanks to two solo home runs by Puerto Rican Nelson Velasquez and home runs by Venezuelan Salvador Pérez and Matt Duffy, to defeat the Houston Astros 6-5 on Sunday.

Houston fell two and a half games behind the American League West division-leading Rangers, and a half-game ahead of Seattle for the final wild-card shot.

Houston finished with a losing record of 39-42 at Minute Maid Park, its first losing record at home since 2014.

Kansas City extended its lead to 6-2 with a four-run home run from rookie Hunter Brown (11-13). Alec Marsh got the win, and James McArthur made the save.

Cuban Yordan Alvarez hit a solo home run in the fifth frame to bring the Astros within one run. But the defending World Series champions were unable to avoid their fifth loss in their last six games.

For the Royals, Venezuelan Salvador Pérez is 4-1, one scored and two RBIs; And Edward Olivares 5-0. Puerto Rico Velasquez 3-2.

For the Astros, Venezuelan Jose Altuve was 2-for-5 with one run scored and one RBI. Cubans Yadier Alvarez 4-2, two runs scored and one RBI; and Jose Abreu 3-1, one RBI. Dominican Yanier Diaz 4-1, one run scored and one RBI; and Jeremy Peña 3-0. Honduran Mauricio Dupont 4-1.

