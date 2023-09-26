The Granma team has arrived in Mexico to participate in the Champions League

to choose Granma Of Cuban baseball, which you will play Baseball Champions League He arrived on Monday in Mexico, the host country of the innovative event that will witness its first edition this year, as announced at its conference Count in X Cuban Baseball Federation.

the Sorrel Granmachampions of the 2022 Cuban National Baseball Series, reinforced by 16 players from other provinces.

The Antilles team appears at this invitational event World Baseball and Softball Confederation (WBSC) It is not without controversy.

First, excluding more than half of the players who led to it Sorrel from Granma To raise the title in Cuban baseball, this demonstrated the distance between Cuba’s athletic directors and its athletes. Then, in an attempt to cover up the mistake, they included four members of the original Granma team.

Cuban Granma baseball team as part of the new baseball event

First version of Baseball Champions Leaguewill be played from September 28 to October 1 in Mérida, Yucatan.

On this occasion, there will be ninety-four competing for the title, in addition to Sorrel from Granma You will see the work Yucatan blackChampions Mexican Baseball League, Fargo-Moorhead RedHawksKings Association of American Association of the United States And Barranquilla crocodilewho were crowned in Colombian Baseball League.

The Antilles team’s debut will be against the Americans on September 28, a day later they will play against the Coffee Growers and conclude on September 30 against the local team.

“Kukulkan Alamo de Mérida” Yucatan black house in LMBwill serve as the venue for the event that was born as the first World Baseball Champions League club tournament in WBSC.