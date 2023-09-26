Tigres, the “biggest” in Liga MX who participates in the Campeones Cup

despite of Concaça champions He could only be crowned once, and that was more than enough for him Tigers He would prove his greatness, since that first opportunity, to become the first CONCACAF team to reach the final of the Club World Cup, which was held in February 2021.

That’s not all, since the conflict has been created Champions Cupwhere there is a trophy on the line between the MLS champion vs Mexican League, No other Mexican team has won itOnly the Auriazules and this Wednesday can set a record if they win the second pennant.

Tigres goes racing in the Campeones Cup

Since its establishment in 2018, tigerYes I won the Champions Cup; And it was so The first hero Beating Toronto 3-1. While in the following years, América (2019), Cruz Azul (2021) and Atlas (2022) lost to Atlanta United (3-2), Columbus Crew (2-0) and New York City FC (2-0). respectively.

This was a duel that would cast a champion Continue strengthening the alliance between Multilateral And League MX.

by football League Come winner Subordinate American League Cupby Mexican League He goes Victor in it Champion of Champions This football year, Tigres returns again after passing through Pachuca.

Champions Cup It’s not officialas it is not recognized by CONCACAF, but it is a cup in which the title is sought to represent the league and maintain it.

Until now, since 2018, No team was able to repeat the feat of winning the cupand will not play for him again, until next Wednesday, Tigres will do so against Los Angeles led by Carlos Vela, the club that beat them neatly in the Concáchampiones to go to the historic and unforgettable Club World Cup.

Rayados stood out in the Concáchampiones tournament, but…

Although in recent years, since the CONCACAF Champions Cup became the CONCACAF Champions League in 2008, Monterey It has been More winner With five titles, however He could not do what Tigris doesobtaining second place in the Club World Cup.

He couldn’t even play the Campeones Cup, because he was unlucky because after being champion of the inaugural tournament 2019, there was no new king in the 2020 Clausura when the tournament was canceled due to the epidemic, and thus, there was no champion of champions, let alone to duel against. American League.