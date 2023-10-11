Rangers sweep Orioles to advance to ALCS for first time since 2011



”, “providerName”: “Twitter”, “providerUrl”: “https://twitter.com”, “type”: “oembed”, “width”: 550, “contentType”: “rich”},{ “__typename”: “Markdown”, “content”: “The Los Angeles Dodgers spent most of October in this spot, and Seager was the most valuable player in both the National League Championship Series and the World Series.



A year later, when The Texans were coming off a 102-loss season, and the shortstop signed the Rangers to a 10-year, $325 million deal. He’s in the same spot he was in that weird postseason with a small crowd.



For the Orioles, Venezuelan Anthony Santander is 3-1. Dominican Jorge Mateo 1-0.



For the Rangers, Cuban Garcia hit 4-2 with a single and an RBI triple. Dominican Leodi Taveras 4-0.”, “type”: “text”}]”, “contentType”: “news”, “subHeadline”: null, “summary”: “Arlington, Texas, USA – Corey Seager continues In bringing success on deep balls for Texas during the postseason. This time, he’s doing it with the Rangers, who are coming off a big hit in October.

▶️ Video Chronicle: Orioles-Rangers

