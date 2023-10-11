Rangers sweep Orioles to advance to ALCS for first time since 2011

\n”, “providerName”: “Twitter”, “providerUrl”: “https://twitter.com”, “type”: “oembed”, “width”: 550, “contentType”: “rich”},{ “__typename”: “Markdown”, “content”: “The Los Angeles Dodgers spent most of October in this spot, and Seager was the most valuable player in both the National League Championship Series and the World Series.\n\nA year later, when The Texans were coming off a 102-loss season, and the shortstop signed the Rangers to a 10-year, $325 million deal. He’s in the same spot he was in that weird postseason with a small crowd.\n\nFor the Orioles, Venezuelan Anthony Santander is 3-1. Dominican Jorge Mateo 1-0.\n\nFor the Rangers, Cuban Garcia hit 4-2 with a single and an RBI triple. Dominican Leodi Taveras 4-0.”, “type”: “text”}]”, “contentType”: “news”, “subHeadline”: null, “summary”: “Arlington, Texas, USA – Corey Seager continues In bringing success on deep balls for Texas during the postseason. This time, he’s doing it with the Rangers, who are coming off a big hit in October.\n▶️ Video Chronicle: Orioles-Rangers\nSeger and Cuban Adulis Garcia hit home runs early From the game, as described by Nathan Eovaldi, “logo( { \”formatString\”:\”none\”})”:null,”tags”:[{“__typename”:”GameTag”,”slug”:”gamepk-748572″,”title”:”2023/10/10 bal@tex”,”type”:”game”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”game-recap”,”title”:”game recap”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”InternalTag”,”slug”:”storytype-article”,”title”:”Article”,”type”:”article”},{“__typename”:”TeamTag”,”slug”:”teamid-140″,”title”:”Texas Rangers”,”team”:{“__ref”:”Team:140″},”type”:”team”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”alds”,”title”:”ALDS”,”type”:”taxonomy”}]”type “story”, “thumbnail”: “https://img.mlbstatic.com/mlb-images/image/upload/{formatInstructions}/mlb/ts0vli2jthcv6omp72cv”, “title”: “Rangers sweep Orioles to advance to ALCS For the first time since 2011″}},”Person:666969”:{“__typename”:”Person”,”id”:666969},”Team:140″:{“__typename”:”Team” “id”:140 },”Person:543135″:{“__typename”:”Person”,”id”:543135},”Person:608369″:{“__typename”:”Person”,”id”:608369 }}} window.adobeAnalytics = {“reportingSuiteId”:”:mlbglobal08,mlbcom08,mlbcomes”} window.globalState = {“tracking_title”: “Major League Baseball”, “lang”: “es”} window.appId = ” / *–>* /
3:35 AM UTC
ARLINGTON, Texas, USA – Corey Seager continues to hit deep balls for Texas during the postseason. This time, he’s doing it with the Rangers, who begin their campaign in October.
Seager and Adulis Garcia both hit early home runs, Nathan Eovaldi struck out seven in as many innings during another crucial playoff game, and Texas completed a surprise sweep of the Baltimore Orioles in the AL Division Series. American League, beating them 7-1 on Tuesday.
The Rangers, whose loss in Seattle on the final day of the regular season disqualified them from wildcard berths rather than as American League Western Conference champions, have won all five of their playoff games.
They will go to the American League Championship Series, something they haven’t done since 2011.
“We had to go on the run to go to Tampa and Baltimore. It just shows the resilience of this club… Believe me, my players were desperate to win another game. It didn’t happen,” confirmed Bruce Bochy, Rangers manager and three-time World Series champion with San Francisco. …But they put this behind them.”
Baltimore won 101 games, the most in the American League, and was not swept in a series during the regular season. However, the Eastern Conference champions are eliminated after losing an ill-timed sweep.
The Orioles have lost eight straight playoff games over the past 10 seasons.
“I’m really proud of our team. They defied all odds. Nobody gave us a chance,” Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde said. “These guys worked hard for six months. Unfortunately, we didn’t play well in the last three games.”
Seager sent the ball 445 feet from the plate and into the right field seats in the first inning. Garcia’s three-run homer had the player admiring the ball’s flight after taking only a few slow steps from the batter’s zone.
That home run made it 6-0 in the second inning to finish off the work of right-hander Dean Kramer, the Israeli-American pitcher, who made his first start in the postseason.
“We just played good ball,” Seager said. “I don’t have enough words to describe what our presentation team was able to do.”
It was the Rangers’ first playoff game at Globe Life Field, a stadium that debuted in 2020, when it hosted much of the postseason as a neutral venue during the pandemic.
The Los Angeles Dodgers spent most of October in this spot, and Seager was the Most Valuable Player in both the National League Championship Series and World Series.
A year later, when Texas was coming off a 102-loss season, the shortstop signed the Rangers to a 10-year, $325 million deal. It occupies the same box as the weird postseason with a small crowd.
For the Orioles, Venezuelan Anthony Santander is 3-1. Dominican Jorge Mateo 1-0.
For the Rangers, Cuban Garcia was 2-for-4 with one run scored and three RBIs. Dominican Republic Leodi Taveras 4-0.
