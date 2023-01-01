Messi thanks the “encouragement” and wishes “health” and “strength” to his followers in 2023

On Saturday, Lionel Messi recalled his “wonderful family” and friends who “always support” him and “especially” his followers for the “encouragement” he received at the end of a year in which he fulfilled his dream of winning the World Cup in Qatar with Argentina.

Along with four photos with his family – his wife and three children -, Messi posted on social networks: “A year that I will never forget ends. The dream I have always pursued has finally come true.”

“It wouldn’t be worth it if it weren’t for the fact that I can share it with an amazing family, the best he can get, and some friends who always support me and never let me stay on the ground every time,” said the Argentine star.

He added a “very special memory” of all the people who “Follow Him” ​​and “The Bank”, to whom he is dedicated: “It’s incredible to be able to share this track with all of you.”

“It would be impossible to reach where I have reached without much encouragement which I have received so much from all persons in my own country, as well as from Paris and Barcelona and from many other cities and countries from whom I have had affection,” he confessed.

Messi sent a “big hug to everyone”, after wishing a “great 2022 also for everyone” and “all health and strength to continue being happy in 2023”.