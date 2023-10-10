Yordan Alvarez hit 111 mph and set the TIE Houston record

Yordan Alvarez Keep swiping in Post season.

This Tuesday, October 10th Houston Astros And Minnesota Twins Celebrate in Target field he Game 3 Subordinate Division series. Both groups arrive Minneapolis After he added victory in Minute maid park.

A best-of-five series is agreed upon, so whoever gets three wins first moves on to the Championship Series. It’s time to face the winner between Texas Rangers And Baltimore Orioles.

Yordan Alvarez He returned as a starter after his impressive offensive performance in the first challenges. This time he did it in the third inning and on defense in left field.

In the first inning he went to the bullpen with one out and a runner on first base. He hit a hit from the first line that was bad by the first baseman. Alex Kirillov. mistake. Then record the drop by com. homerun to Jose Abreu.

In the third episode he had to open the entrance Sonny Gray. On a two-hit, no-ball count, the American right-hander tried to control him with a sinker inside. but, Yordan Alvarez He swung and hit hard.

The ball came out of the same area as in the first term, near the first base line. This time, the ball reached 111.7 mph, which was out of reach for Kirillov. Alvarez settled for second place with Double.

In this way, Cuban He has four consecutive challenges from Postseason With at least one base hit. In Game 6 of the 2022 World Series and the first two games of the 2022 World Series Division Series 2023 I got homeruns. The record for his country belongs to Randy Arozarena When he did it in five games in 2020 Houston Astros That’s from George Springer in 2017 and Carlos Beltran in 2004 with seven.

In the fifth inning, we start again, Yordan Alvarez Repeat a double in the same area of ​​the field on a sinker inside Sonny Gray. Very similar to what happened in the third.

Thus, the Las Tunas native has collected seven doubles in the sectional series. He tied register Absolute to Houston Astros. Now co-branded with Alex Bregman And Craig Biggio.

Let’s see his first hits.

Yordan Alvarez’s double in game three of the postseason between the Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins

