November 2, 2022

The Phillies beat the Astros and retained Game 3 of the World Baseball Championship

Cassandra Curtis November 2, 2022

2022-11-01

With five runs, amazing Philadelphia Phyllis White this Tuesday 7-0 to Houston Astros and a 2-1 lead in the World Baseball Championship.

Mauricio Dupont: “The Dominicans ask me if baseball is played in Honduras.”

The team that wins the third match of that category wins the match 70% of the time.

The Phyllis They unloaded their heavy artillery and fired home from Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Alec Bohm, Brandon Marsh and Rhys Hoskins, driving the mighty Texans out.

Venezuelan principle Ranger Suarez (1-0) was immaculate for a five-round layover allowing only three hits, all singles, to score the win.

Meanwhile, counterpart Lance McCullers (0-1) didn’t have his best night and gave up seven runs thanks to home runs by Harper, Bohm, Marsh, Schwarber and Hoskins, the latter of whom left the penalty area.

For Wednesday in the fourth game Houston He has a Dominican start scheduled Christian Xavier And the locals Aaron Nola.

Mauricio Dupont, deleted

It is worth noting that Mauricio Dupontwho made history last Saturday when he became the first Honduran to play in the world championships, did not participate as well as in the first match.

He is expected to be the coach next Wednesday Dusty BakerThe r can give importance to Sampdrano, who entered the ninth inning of the ninth to strengthen the playing field in the second half.

. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 CH

stars 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0

Phyllis 2 2 0 0 3 0 0 0 × 7 7 0

