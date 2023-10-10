David Ruiz is the only legionnaire who has not appeared in the Dominican Republic and raises suspicions

2023-10-10
The alarms went off as focused as they were Honduras in dominican republic Before the Nations League match vs CubUntil Thursday at 7:00 PM Honduran time.
Steering wheel in Inter Miami He was scheduled to arrive in Santo Domingo on Sunday, October 8, at 3:28 pmBut after two days he still has not joined Bicolor.
“We are waiting for it. “If he doesn’t come at noon, he won’t come,” it was heard at the Focus Hotel located in the city Gasque district in the Dominican capital.
So far Reynaldo Rueda He did not make any statements and other members of the coaching staff did not comment on the case of Lionel Messi’s teammate at Inter Miami.
ten It was learned a few days ago that the midfielder was reluctant to attend Bicolor’s call because he was apparently thinking about the possibility of playing for the national team. United State.
David Ruiz He made his debut for Honduras in the two-color team’s final 4-0 win over Granada in the World Cup. Chelato Ucles. Honduras He will train this afternoon at the Pan Am Stadium in the Dominican capital With or without David Ruiz?
-He was with Inter Miami-
Ruiz Played in the last match of Inter Miami Who lost 1-0 to Cincinnati in Multilateral. Al-Catrajo participated as a starter and came off as a substitute in the 56th minute Jean Motta.
The Florida national team did not report any type of injury to the Honduran player, who had to appear two days ago with the Honduran squad that will face Cuba by The League of Nations.
