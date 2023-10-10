David Ruiz is the only legionnaire who has not appeared in the Dominican Republic and raises suspicions

2023-10-10

The alarms went off as focused as they were Honduras in dominican republic Before the Nations League match vs CubUntil Thursday at 7:00 PM Honduran time. Steering wheel in Inter Miami He was scheduled to arrive in Santo Domingo on Sunday, October 8, at 3:28 pmBut after two days he still has not joined Bicolor.

“We are waiting for it. “If he doesn’t come at noon, he won’t come,” it was heard at the Focus Hotel located in the city Gasque district in the Dominican capital.

So far Reynaldo Rueda He did not make any statements and other members of the coaching staff did not comment on the case of Lionel Messi’s teammate at Inter Miami. ten It was learned a few days ago that the midfielder was reluctant to attend Bicolor’s call because he was apparently thinking about the possibility of playing for the national team. United State.