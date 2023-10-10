October 12, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

David Ruiz is the only legionnaire who has not appeared in the Dominican Republic and raises suspicions

David Ruiz is the only legionnaire who has not appeared in the Dominican Republic and raises suspicions

Cassandra Curtis October 10, 2023 2 min read

2023-10-10

The alarms went off as focused as they were Honduras in dominican republic Before the Nations League match vs CubUntil Thursday at 7:00 PM Honduran time.

Steering wheel in Inter Miami He was scheduled to arrive in Santo Domingo on Sunday, October 8, at 3:28 pmBut after two days he still has not joined Bicolor.

“We are waiting for it. “If he doesn’t come at noon, he won’t come,” it was heard at the Focus Hotel located in the city Gasque district in the Dominican capital.

So far Reynaldo Rueda He did not make any statements and other members of the coaching staff did not comment on the case of Lionel Messi’s teammate at Inter Miami.

ten It was learned a few days ago that the midfielder was reluctant to attend Bicolor’s call because he was apparently thinking about the possibility of playing for the national team. United State.

David Ruiz He made his debut for Honduras in the two-color team’s final 4-0 win over Granada in the World Cup. Chelato Ucles. Honduras He will train this afternoon at the Pan Am Stadium in the Dominican capital With or without David Ruiz?

-He was with Inter Miami-

Ruiz Played in the last match of Inter Miami Who lost 1-0 to Cincinnati in Multilateral. Al-Catrajo participated as a starter and came off as a substitute in the 56th minute Jean Motta.

The Florida national team did not report any type of injury to the Honduran player, who had to appear two days ago with the Honduran squad that will face Cuba by The League of Nations.

See also  Gustavo Alfaro's reaction when he learned that Ecuador will play the opening match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar | football | Sports

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Reynaldo Rueda sends a strong message about the absence of David Ruiz

October 12, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Minnesota received reinforcements for ALDS Game 4

October 12, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
8 min read

Texas is undefeated in the playoffs and is looking for more

October 11, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

A British Airways plane had to return to London before landing in Tel Aviv

October 12, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Stimulus testing in the US until October 15. See if you qualify

October 12, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

He notes that you can “follow care” versus “follow up.” Inflation – El Financiero

October 12, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Alex Lora has requested that the Mexican national team not be called “El Tri” since 2015

October 12, 2023 Lane Skeldon