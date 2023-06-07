Your horoscope today, June 7, 2023, for all signs of the zodiac

in it Horoscope todayWednesday, June 7And Pluto And Venus They have a strong counter of their vibrations. This will be reflected in the fact that everything you go through during this day will be intensely emotional, your stubbornness will increase, and situations of jealousy and obsessions may reappear.

Aries

The impact that the confrontation between Pluto and Venus will have on your horoscope today will make the events of the day affect you emotionally and mentally. This will lead you to remain conservative when looking back; Specifically, to the negative.

Because of this, you will also be reborn with some anger and resentment for not achieving the love goals you were craving.

However, you should do the exact opposite; You feel positive, full of fantasies and express all that is happening to your heart. Thus, with this energy, you will attract positive situations and new people who will respond to your good mood.

Taurus

Today Pluto, a planet associated with obsessions, makes an unfortunate connection with Venus, associated with the pleasure of making money. This influence will cause you to face situations where old anger awakens within you in such an intense way that you react forcefully.

This, in turn, will lead to the emergence of old selfish feelings and unhealthy competition from within you for more status and money without caring for others.

It will be a difficult and slow day, with a lot of emotional and mental exhaustion because it will be difficult for you to suppress or silence the resentment you felt for not getting what you wanted.

Gemini

Since your sign is the element of Air, you are always thinking and this often leads you to look past. Today, this confrontation between Venus and Pluto will revive the memories and feelings of the old love that you thought you had overcome.

These will emerge through certain conversations with your friends that will lead your mind to reliving old attitudes of jealousy and possessiveness.

The ones you were supposed to bury, but now you will have to face. It is a day when you use your mind more and thus forget once and for all about that old love with this ritual.

Cancer

Today, Pluto and Venus, planets related to possessive feelings and obsessions, will confront each other and increase emotional and emotional intensity in all of your relationships.

This feeling can be so deep that if you don’t know how to control it, it can lead you to emotionally manipulate your loved ones so that they stay by your side longer so you don’t feel lonely.

Since this is not good or healthy for you, it will be important that you heal these physical and psychological dependencies. Especially if you’re in a relationship, where you can confuse love with the fear of being alone.

Leo

Today Pluto, the planet of obsessions and psychological depths, will face Venus, depending on your desires. You can feel this powerful influence in increasing and intensifying the desire to make tangible transformations in your life.

Also, your interest in excellence and demonstrating your abilities to achieve a profound and creative change in your personal growth would benefit you and those around you.

All of this will lead you to realize and assume the tremendous inner forces that you have and feel in the depths of your soul, which will motivate you for self-improvement and development.

Virgo

The opposition that Venus and Pluto will have today will show you a special force. This will show you what belief or life philosophy you should rely on to get out of whatever has been worrying or limiting you.

This very special power will also help you determine what you must work on from within to stop sabotaging love relationships as your sign does, thus building a relationship based on love and respect, and being happy.

By incorporating new paradigms into your daily life, you will have the power to create a powerful change in your feelings and perceive relationships in a different way.

Libra

Today, everything that happens to you will be intense because of the strong confrontation that Venus and Pluto will have with each other. This will also affect your ability to notice, because you will be examining everything that is bothering you.

You will seek to understand why and explain it to others to move relationships to a higher level of understanding and communication, as this will improve them.

Also, by expressing this, you can make others reconsider their positions. Noting these facts will help them face life in a better way and you will feel proud of the contribution you have made.

Scorpio

Today you will have a day full of intense feelings and emotions and you will not be able to suppress them. The Venus-Pluto opposition will be a good moment for you to look inside yourself and understand the reason for the aforementioned.

This will help you recognize certain patterns of behavior such as clinging to memories and certain people.

It will also be to leave the negative habits of your sign in love and thus change positively. In this arrangement of thoughts, you will be ready to say goodbye to everyone who wants to leave your life and to welcome those who want to stay by your side.

Sagittarius

You are a very radical sign in your decisions and if you think that you shouldn’t show your strong feelings, you will be able to hold them back for a long time. However, if you can let them flow rather than suppress them, you will learn to adjust your personality to the needs of the moment.

Also, if you allow yourself to be who you are, you will act more honestly and reality will adjust to you. It may also occur to you to identify the deepest differences between you and your loved one.

So analyze and accept it and then see if you have to correct something and then continue on your way using the active properties of lavender properly.

Capricorn

Venus is the planet associated with your feelings, and today it will face Pluto, which is associated with jealousy and possessiveness. From this intense transit, it will result that your most intense feelings and desires for a new relationship will grow through the day.

Your vibration and power of attraction will be so high that you will be able to meet someone with whom you will feel great charm and sexual excitement.

You can even become so passionate and obsessed that you will do anything to be with her, even though you know you will never achieve anything formal or lasting. If you are in a relationship, your jealousy and possessiveness will increase in an obsessive and manipulative way.

Aquarius

Throughout the day, Venus and Pluto will be responsible for populating your emotional world and bringing to your mind memories of people who have departed to another plane.

However, not all of them will be pleasant sensations because among them you will filter claims about why they weren’t there and why you weren’t able to receive more of their love and care.

If you do not know how to look at this otherwise and control it, then you may have inappropriate childish behavior. Therefore, it is better to consider that they have not left completely, but have changed their position and are still next to you.

Pisces

All the problems that you would normally let go of without paying attention to today will become important. Every person you meet and every event on this day will take on great importance for you, because the planets Venus and Pluto will be facing each other in the universe.

In addition, you will want everything to be under your control and for everything to happen as you planned it. If not, you will likely become infatuated and throw tantrums. You will obviously have a day of stress, helplessness, and frustration coming to light. In this arrangement of thoughts, you prefer to relax and give up everything to the universe.

