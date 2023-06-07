The documentary that presents an unexpected truth for the children of immigrants in the United States.

director Rudy Valdez premiered his documentary Translatorsfocusing on the responsibility of immigrant children from Help their parents communicate in the United States. Taking a look at reality, the director wanted to illustrate the different situations that Latino families live in in the North American country, where they often do not speak English and need great support to carry out basic activities.

More than 11 million children in the United States work as interpreters for their families on important matters, According to statements to which Valdez revealed himself Until now. That’s why he wanted to focus on this topic for his upcoming audiovisual project, which premiered at the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival and will be shown at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York later this month.

in the movie The daily lives of three Latino families living in the United States are shown.: Guatemalan, Venezuelan and Colombian. They all have one thing in common: Parents do not know how to speak English and it is their children who help them in making important decisions or actions. Children’s heroes Harry, Dencil and Virginia tell their true experiences and stories.

All children need their parents, but for Densel, 11, Harye, 13, Virginia, 16, and more than 11 million children in the US who are the only English speakers in their families, sometimes that relationship changes. That’s the story. The untold stories of children who act as interpreters for their families in matters that are sometimes more adults than they are,” he describes Official Website From the documentary.

Although it was not easy to find someone who wanted to participate in the short film, which lasts just over 20 minutes, Valdez hopes the result will send a substantive message. “I wish I could say it was easy, but no. We wanted to find families who felt comfortable and understood the purpose of it. The same medium as above was very honest and vulnerable,” he said.

According to his story, what he considers the most exciting of his career is his ability to convey stories that audiences are familiar with: “Part of the beauty of this movie is seeing another person go through it and realizing that it’s more common.“.

In addition to wanting to make this reality visible, given that it is a current problem in the United States, The director made this project because it is a subject he has observed since a young age. Although he was never a translator for his parents, he watched other children do so every day. Growing up in Lansing, Michigan, where her parents owned a grocery store and a Mexican restaurant, she witnessed how the phenomenon was more common than previously thought.

“We were in the middle of this little Mexican community in Lansing. It was a place where Spanish and English and Spanish were spoken freely. It was a place where people would meet once in a while.” next to, He remembers how many people went to his parents’ institution asking them to help translate for various procedures: “And that was when I was little. This was my first impression of what equality means and the barriers that are placed on some people with language difficulties.”

