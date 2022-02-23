February 24, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Carol G: 3 Pics of Pechota without makeup on the cover of Vogue

Carol G: 3 Pics of Pechota without makeup on the cover of Vogue

Lane Skeldon February 24, 2022 2 min read

singer Carol J At 31, she became the new queen of Latin songs. His music is played on all radio stations in the world and his face is spreading on social networks thanks to the comments and likes of more than 49 million followers of all latitudes.

Currently Carol J Become a magazine cover girl fashion But it is not the first time that his face and talent have reached an international publication. Just a few months ago, he garnered all eyes in Billboard magazine, which deals with the lives of music stars.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

“Climate Girl”, Yanet Garcia, turns her back to reveal her slim butt in golden underwear

February 23, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

How much did Jordi Rosado win in another lap

February 23, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

The reason why Ángela Aguilar was banned from singing Joan Sebastian’s songs

February 23, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Carol G: 3 Pics of Pechota without makeup on the cover of Vogue

February 24, 2022 Lane Skeldon
1 min read

A new vaccine is 100% effective against severe Covid-19 disease, according to companies

February 24, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Android | How to increase browsing speed in Google Chrome | Applications | Smart phones | Browsers | search engines | technology | Mobile phones | Android | nda | nnni | data

February 23, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Breaking news and news of the crisis between Ukraine and Russia

February 23, 2022 Phyllis Ward