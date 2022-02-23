Carol G: 3 Pics of Pechota without makeup on the cover of Vogue

singer Carol J At 31, she became the new queen of Latin songs. His music is played on all radio stations in the world and his face is spreading on social networks thanks to the comments and likes of more than 49 million followers of all latitudes.

Currently Carol J Become a magazine cover girl fashion But it is not the first time that his face and talent have reached an international publication. Just a few months ago, he garnered all eyes in Billboard magazine, which deals with the lives of music stars.

Carol J in Vogue. Source: instagramkarolg

It was the same Carol J who announced via her Instagram account that her face is in Vogue and did so with a special message to her fans that she follows closely. “This is how I decided to go out: a little makeup, simple, natural. Feeling comfortable as we really are is something we struggle with every day, because of how we ‘should’ look, or should see ourselves according to social norms…” former AA Anuel wrote.

“On this occasion, I wanted them to speak for me, my way of thinking, the success of my work and music, the security that has been so hard to build over the years…we see ourselves. This is my first Vogue cover.” Carol C.

In the post you can see some pictures that Carol J In this post which, in addition to going out without makeup, shows off her sassy figure with stunning looks in black, white, fiery red, feathered dresses and sheer leaves. Her hair is pulled back so that her beauty speaks for itself.