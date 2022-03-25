Jaden Smith calls out his dad Will Smith on social media

It seems the race Jaden Smith He’s taking off, among the rumors that position him as the hero of a movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He remembered his remake of Karate Kid (2010) with Jackie Chan, in which the actor dared to give some advice to his father, will Smith About how life should be taken.

will Smith He uploaded a video to Instagram: “How can mirrors be real if our eyes aren’t real?” The actor called the clip in which he made a set of mirrors a montage. A question that called his followers to think creatively.

The post exceeded one and a half million “likes” and more than 11 thousand comments, including reaction serious Who wrote: “Dad, you need to relax,” a comment I attached with an emoji and his hand across his face. He likely took the message with humor, but did not respond publicly.

This is how Jaden Smith reacted to his father’s video.

Photo: Instagram

Much serious Like Will they are very active in their social networks and usually always interact with their own unique sense of humor.

at the moment, will Smith sHe is in full promotion of his book, which still gives a lot to talk about, because he tells his life and part of his family with great rudeness and sincerity.

Check out Jaden Smith’s response video on:

