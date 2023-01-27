From Acapulco, Aura Cristina Geithner turns up the heat in a flattering black bikini

Ora Christina Geithner He is confirmed as one of the hottest celebrities in the networks with his daring looks on the beach. The singer and actress shared on her official Instagram account instagramWhere she is followed by over a million fans, A.J Video from AcapulcoGuerreo, who left fans wowed by flaunting his curvaceous silhouette in a Flirty black bikini with the temperature rising.

The Colombia native is very active on her official accounts, constantly spoiling her fans with her bold outfitsIn addition, she was one of the first famous Latinas to join the controversial platform Only fanswhere many celebrities showed their more provocative side, as with GeithnerPerfect for a day at the beach or pool.

Aura Cristina Geithner shines in a cute bikini

This Thursday morning Halo Christina She shared a clip on her official account of the Meta platform, pictures in which she was seen with a perfect look to highlight her beauty and curves.because she chose a modern two-piece swimsuit with which she was able to captivate her fans, because in a few hours she had already collected thousands of “likes” and hundreds of comments with flattering words.

“Kill them! With an overdose of tenderness… dreamy Acapulco! Beautiful day everyone! #italia #instagram #reels #instagood #instalikes #bikini #beautifuldestinations,” were the phrase and hashtags with which Geithner He accompanied the post he set to music with the famous song by Alejandro Fernandez.

in the photos he posted instagrama platform followed by 1.2 million fans. The actress and singer can be seen wearing a costume flirtatious From the balcony I took pictures revealing the vast sea of ​​a port Acapulcoa place where the Colombian received recognition a few days ago, and now she is taking all the eyes with her black bikini With white polka dot print.

Halo Christina triumphs in a bikini. Photo: IGcrissgeithner

Halo ChristineA, 55 years old, explains that age does not conflict with style, and that she will not allow fashion rules to prevent her from flaunting swimwear, such as those she showed in her publications, and that it was ideal to highlight her beauty and graceful figure that made her one of the favorite artists on digital platforms, Where you are constantly stealing looks and thousands of likes.

Geithner She stands out among celebrities from Mexico and Colombia for having a slim figure, graceful legs, and a small waist.who loves to show off the most daring and dangerous looks, and although she is criticized for her clothes, she continues to add fans, which prompted her in 2021 to decide to join the famous platform Only fanswhere he shares exclusive content.

The actress and singer boasts of an amazing body at the age of 55. Photo: IGcrissgeithner

