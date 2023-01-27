Miss Universe 2022 relinquished her crown and announced her new replacement

R’Bonney Gabriel NolaThe new 2022 Miss Universe USA has announced that she is relinquishing her crown as Miss Universe for her country. Mainly because she would not be able to fulfill the obligations and responsibilities that are involved in being Miss USA. This is due to her new responsibilities as Miss Universe.

amid harsh criticism and Fraud allegations That her crowning still stands as the new reigning Miss World, R’Bonney Gabriel has stepped down from her duties as Miss USA 2022. The reason is to fulfill her duties as the new Miss Universe to the letter.

The now 28-year-old will crown a new national queen of the United States: Morgan Roman. A 25-year-old model who represents North Carolina.

Romano was the first runner-up in the national competition where Gabriel also controversially won. Now she will replace Gabrielle in the upcoming Miss USA activities.

RPM Producer, one of the producers responsible for the Miss USA prelims, ads R’Bonney will crown Morgan Romano as the new Miss America on Friday, January 27 at 8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST.

Miss Universe 2022 and its scam sites

When R’Bonney won Miss USA 2022, several of her colleagues filed a formal complaint accusing him of fraudso her work as Miss Universe is still highly questioned and criticized by the international public.

After this scandal, the Miss Universe Organization intervened in the Miss USA pageant. This, they assert, is from that organization, while a thorough investigation is being conducted by third parties. This investigation is being conducted by the law firm of Holland & Knight. The results will be used as a basis for appropriate actions later, remember CNN.

This is confirmed by a large part of the spectators and connoisseurs of beauty contests Amanda Dudamelthe representative of Venezuela, or Andrina Martinez, from the Dominican Republic, has to be the real Miss Universe for the latest edition. However, the victory of the United States surprised everyone and left a wide controversy on social networks.