Carly Ruiz goes crazy in a mesh dress and confirms that the bob cut is the trend of the summer

Hardly Ruiz She is one of the celebrities on social networks who are distinguished by her image, and she was surprised recently by changing her appearance, and now she is a model Only fans proud a Bob cut Very elegant looks great on you, one of the summer trendsas confirmed by A video which she posted on her official Instagram account, which is a revealing sport Black mesh dresswith what go crazy to his fans.

The woman from Monterrey has gained popularity on the platforms for showing her graceful figure in the most daring designs that catch the eye, thus asserting herself as one of the successful models of the controversial “blue page”, in which she shares exclusive content and competes with other celebrities, such as Sugey Ábrego, Ninel Conde, Celia Lora, and Yanet García, We are the last two at the top of the best paid list.

Carly Ruiz dazzled in a fun mesh dress

The video she shared was captured by the beautiful influencer, who shows A Asymmetric bob haircut which extends to the jaw, is worn below the ear and always over the shoulder. Perfect for all types of faces, which is why it has established itself as a favorite of many women, of all ages, and one of the most sought-after salons when summer arrives.

“My love” was her phrase Carly The clip, which he posted on Instagram, accompanies A mesh short dress, With whom she gave fashion lessons to the most daring, moving her thighs to the beat of the song “I Took a Pill in Ibiza” by American singer Mike Posner, which was perfect for her to wear in which she allowed her underwear to be supposed to model your curves.

Carly shows off her amazing body in a flirty look. Photo: IGkarelyruiz

Ruizwho is originally from Monterrey, Nuevo León, was fashionable and youthful with an appearance that made her fans happy, managing to add more than 470,000 “likes” in a few hours on the social network “de la camarita”, in addition to thousands of comments shedding light on In it, her admirers highlight her beauty, although she was not spared criticism, as many believe that she must innovate in her steps.

popular Fan model onlyThe 22-year-old does not stop making an impact in her official accounts with her outfits, in which she crowns herself the Queen of Elegance, as she did on this occasion with the look of her short black dress, which highlighted her silhouette and without making a duda. He’s clearly not afraid to experiment with small, risky designs.