Ari Tenorio attacked Luisito Comunica's ex-girlfriend after controversial revelations about her relationship with the YouTuber.

After the interview given by Cynthia Velasquez in which she revealed the truth about her breakup with her ex-boyfriend Luisito Comonica, her current girlfriend Arianny Tenorio broke the silence and defended herself from the hatred showered on her on social networks.

As influencer Lenguas de Gato had her followers attacking her and calling her a “sweetheart”, due to the alleged infidelity committed by Luisito Comunica when they were still a public couple.

The Venezuelan model shared on Instagram Stories that “La Chule” aroused hatred for her because of her touching on this topic, and she also announced the date of her meeting (Arie) and Luisito; Which according to Tenorio would have come months after they ended their relationship.

“So much hate coming down on me again for something I have nothing to do with, except now they are calling me ‘boyfriend.’” She added, “I always keep quiet because the truth is that these things seem very low to me and I’m not ready for that, but that’s the point.” We got it.”

“Louis and I met at the end of 2019. We met, which is, 'Hi, nice to meet you, I'm Ari.' “I'm Louis. We started dating later on, and broke up in June 2019. Basically what I'm trying to tell you is, what year is it that's not working for you, don't let that hurt you.”

