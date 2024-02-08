February 8, 2024

AEW Rampage spoilers February 9, 2024

Written by Nicolas Laferriere On 02/08/2024

A few moments ago, All Elite Wrestling Celebrated a new episode of AEW is dynamite From the fingerprint center. After watching the TBS and Triller TV broadcast, attendees in Phoenix, Arizona witnessed recordings AEW Revolution.

Friday's show will feature four fights. Some of them have already been confirmed by the company in the past few hours. Professional fighters love The spiritual, Orange Cassidy And Saraya They were in action for the fans in the arena. Other behind-the-scenes segments will complement the episode that will be broadcast this Friday on TNT Drama and Triller TV.

Next, we review the quick results of the registration day.


AEW Rampage results February 9, 2024

  • The Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett and Roderick Strong) defeated Chaos (Orange Cassidy, Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta).

  • The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson) defeated Mondo Rocks and Robbie Lett.

  • Mistico defeated Matt Sydal

  • Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale defeated The Outcasts (Robbie Soho and Saraya) in the main event.

