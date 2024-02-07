Leaked messages between Shakira and Gerard Pique on the occasion of his birthday

As it usually happens around Shakira And Gerrard Pique, news about both continues to emerge for different reasons. The latest has to do with his birthday.

They both celebrate it on the same day, February 2. It seems that this year was less distant and more friendly between them.

As reported by the magazine week In Spain and also a Spanish TV journalist, Pepe del Realthe former couple had a loving approach this birthday, 37 for him, 47 for her.

Gustavo Caballero/Billboard via Getty Images; Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images



In the said post, they claim that the former footballer received a message from the mother of his children. Its content was brief, but the fact that it was done represented an approach.

It appears that the Colombian artist would have sent him a candle symbol, and as they point out, he would have responded with the same. A simple progression in the middle of a stage full of subtle moments and powerful songs.

Time would have given them a truce, especially because of the children they shared. Although romantically everything is over, affection and respect will prevail after a love story that made them very happy for almost a decade.