SmackDown 3/22 Report – Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns face to face and they did not arrive alone

Here are the results for Friday night on FOX, headlined by the expected head-to-head showdown between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes as both are supposed to arrive on their own.

Santos Escobar defeats Rey Mysterio with the help of a person wearing a Mysterio mask. This person takes it away and it's Dominic. After the victory, Escobar celebrated with Dirty Dom.

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller defeated The OC (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) to battle to advance as contenders for the Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania.









Backstage, IYO Sky attacks Bayley.

IYO SKY defeated Naomi after damage interference. After the fight, Naomi was ambushed by her opponents. Bianca Belair comes to the rescue! EST takes some offense, but ends up on the canvas due to the difference in numbers.

Nick Aldis and Kevin Owens were talking. Jamila the killer interrupted them. Pretty Deadly told Owens that he was living in the past and Owens challenged Pretty Deadly to a match next week with a partner, and that partner was Randy Orton, who enters the picture. The battle became official. Kevin Owens then punched both members of Pretty Deadly.

We watch a video recorded by the WWE social media team. AJ Styles was interviewed at his home, but LA Knight showed up in his yard to start a physical altercation. Gainesville police approached the area and arrested Knight, a moment captured by patrol security cameras.

Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montz Ford) defeated AOP (Akam and Rezar) and qualified to fight to advance in the contender bracket for the Tag Team Championships at Wrestlemania.









They present a video of Jade Cargill who will be officially on Smackdown.

Roman Reigns enters the arena. The Tribal Leader confirms that he is a man of his word, and that he is in the ring without members of The Bloodline. Cody Rhodes responds to the call and approaches the ring and makes sure he gets into the ring alone. “You're an idiot. You're not even ready to be the face of the company. “You were messing with my little brother Seth Rollins, and last Monday he couldn't come with you.” Roman recalls being in The Shield, and confirms that Cody would be betrayed in the same way by the same person. He recalls Cody Rhodes says his family was the first to stop the Shield, and he says he's aware of how alliances work. “He may hate the way I move around here, but I know he hates you a lot more. And I'm sure I can trust Seth, but can you trust The Rock? American Nightmare questions The Bloodline's leadership, with Reigns referring to Cody as “a politician who says the same things over and over again.”

The tribe leader refers to his rival as number two, and declares himself to be the best “forever.” Rhodes believes that the next generation will want to follow in Roman's footsteps, as he is the only one who will take him down. He offered a handshake, but Reigns refused and slowly walked out of the ring. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sekoa perform from the stands! Likewise, Jey Uso and Seth Rollins approach with their hoodies, take them off and join Cody Rhodes to defend him in a staring match, thus ending tonight's episode.