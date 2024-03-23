Cuban YouTube Dina Stars He focused the attention of his followers on one of the phenomena considered a “trend in Cuba”, which is the spread of huge waste dumps in the country’s cities, especially in Havana.

Dina is distinguished by her “controversial” content on social media. Their videos and photos usually give rise to different interpretations of the same phenomenon. In this case, use very brief text and typical poses to draw attention to something that has already become popular in the Caribbean country, which is Living with garbage.

“he The most beautiful place in my neighborhood“, said the influencer in her post, in which she left several photos taken during it Holidays in the Cuban capital.

the “Aesthetic” trend. It refers to something that pleases the eye, whatever it may be. It can literally be translated as “aesthetic” and in its designs it links aspects of art, nature and vintage style.

he Dina's style In these photos, she wears a little of all of these elements, the vintage clothing, the background landscape and the image quality of the photography, all in an unpleasant setting where the model's prominence is softened in the powerful message of Havana's garbage dump. .

The post has more than 10,000 reactions and thousands of comments for and against the urban landscape that the YouTuber uses to show the world the current face of her country of origin.

“You never look good around these people,” Dina told people who criticized her for showing Cuban garbage dumps, ending the argument with a smiley emoticon.

Dina lives in Spain Two years ago. He visited his mother out of the blue and shared the emotional moment with his followers.

The YouTuber did not hesitate to walk through the streets of her neighborhood to show scenes from real life, what Cuba experiences with the naked eye, without beautifying it, which sparked controversy, criticism, and messages of admiration as well.