Street closures for Ultra Music Festival and alternative routes

Streets Miami They're a mess, and no, not because of him Spring break Or a party Inter Miami With Leo Messi and Luis Suarez, this is what has been long awaited Ultra FestivalWhich invaded the heart of the city with the enthusiasm of electronic music.

Since the first days of the week, traffic has increased dramatically on the streets and many people have started disturbing the city's residents Miami.

Festivals have caused chaos in Miami

However, the chaos is not limited to the city center; In the quiet area Virginia K Another event related to Miami Music WeekWhich increases traffic and disturbs the peace of neighbors.





Festival attendees blocked roads that Key Biscayne residents typically use to leave their homes and walk around the area, so the local commissioner said, Damian Pardoreceived countless complaints about traffic and high noise levels.

In response to people's complaints, authorities requested that some outdoor speakers be turned off during performances, hoping to calm tensions in the community.





The Ultra Festival will be the real challenge

However, the real challenge awaits Miami authorities this Friday Miami Music WeekIn its twenty-fourth edition, the Ultra Festival expects about 160,000 participants.

Due to this situation, the police announced the closure of streets and diversions in order to preserve the safety of attendees and residents alike.





The usual methods for Biscayne Street They will be modified, with sections completely closed to traffic to ensure the safety of pedestrians moving through the area.

What are the alternatives to moving?

Northbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard will be redirected to the southbound lanes on Southeast First Street.

Traffic on southbound Biscayne Boulevard will be detoured westbound at Northeast Sixth Street.

There will be no southbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard from Northeast Sixth Street.