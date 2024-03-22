March 23, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Alarms are sounding with new moves by Tekashi 6ix9ine and Yalin on the gridirons

Lane Skeldon March 22, 2024 2 min read

After you were so united and happy on your birthday Cattleya, Yalin is the most common And Tekashi 6ix9ine They have once again sparked anxiety among their followers.

A new move on social media has put his fans on alert. Once again, there were unexpected movements in both files.

What did each of them do alone to be in the eye of the hurricane?

Yalin/Instagram

Well, on the one hand, Yailin has completely deleted all of her content. He has not left a single post on his Instagram profile.

For his part, the singer and artist's partner also surprised by placing a completely black photo as the main photo on his account. The “Shaka Laka” singer is no more.

Yalin Networks.

AG/YILIN


Moreover, there is no trace of their photos in the posts, there is only one photo and it is from more than two months ago. This wouldn't be the first time they both used these platforms to tell something, mislead or simply play. Right now, they haven't stopped following each other, which is a good sign, but these steps still bring them back into the spotlight.

