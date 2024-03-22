Actor Danilo Carrera finds love in Isabella Fernandez, a rising young actress

Danilo Carrera has commented on several occasions on how important it is to find someone to share his life and dreams with, and it seems that he has finally found that in Isabella Fernandez. You both enjoy activities together, such as going out to dinner, traveling, and having long conversations.

“She's an amazing girl with such amazing charisma.. “She is a girl who leaves her mark wherever she steps,” he told Diario Extra, considering that the couple met when they were filming a movie called “Only in CDMX”.

“There's always been chemistry, at least on my side, ever since we've seen each other and I think on his side as well. And yes, in the movie we met, we spent a lot of time together, But we weren't together (on filming). “There is an attraction that you cannot avoid, even if I did not want to be with her, I would have ended up with Issa because there is that attraction, there is chemistry,” a fact recorded some time after we met.

Danilo Carrera talks about his relationship

“I am in a very beautiful relationship with the girl I love, who makes me feel good Happy, who makes me laugh, who has an amazing smile, who jokes with me, who looks like me. He's like that, just like me, he's flirting with you. I'm so happy, I'm in love I really want to keep it to myself for as long as possible, so that it belongs to us, and that no one other than our families has anything to do with it, because there comes a time when they start to enter into the relationship, the conversation,” the Ecuadorian actor mentioned to Alejandro Chaban.

Fernandes is 20 years old He is currently studying acting at Televisa's Eugenio Cobo Center for Artistic Education.

There is no doubt that this new relationship has filled Danilo with happiness, who is experiencing a very special moment in his life. From “El Diario NY” We wish this couple all the best in their journey together, and hope that this relationship continues to be an important pillar in their lives.

