February 21, 2022

Mexico goals and achievements 8-0 Antigua and Barbuda in the 2022 FIFA Women's World Cup CONCACAF | 02/20/2022

Cassandra Curtis February 21, 2022 5 min read
17:04 10 hours ago

Objectives and summary

16:53 10 hours ago

95 ‘

A goal, a goal, a goal for Mexico! At the end of the match, Delgadillo’s cannon shot to send himself a wonderful goal.

16:48 10 hours ago

91 ‘

A pass is passed by Maria Sanchez, but when the ball is returned to her, the defense prevents her from passing.

16:43 11 hours ago

85 ‘

plotter! Katie Martinez sends a killer header, but Jervis holds the ball.

16:42 11 hours ago

82 ‘

Mexico is looking for eighth place, but it doesn’t make a good definition in the bottom row.

16:33 11 hours ago

76 ‘

A goal, a goal, a goal for Mexico! Carolina Jaramillo delivered a precise flash at the crazy goal that ended under the net.

16:25 11 hours ago

68 ‘

Long-range shot by Nancy Antonio, but the ball eventually goes beyond the goal.

16:21 11 hours ago

64 ‘

A goal, a goal, a goal for Mexico! Maricarmen Reyes arrived to push the ball and continue to increase the goals for Mexico.

16:19 11 hours ago

61 ‘

A goal, a goal, a goal for Mexico! Katie Martinez sent a punch from the edge of the area and increased the lead.

16:16 11 hours ago

58 ‘

Double change from Mexico. Enter Myra Delgadillo and Katty Martínez for Joseline Montoya and Alicia Cervantes.

16:14 11 hours ago

53 ‘

The first minutes of the home and away trip in Santo Domingo, both teams are looking for the opponent’s goal.

16:11 11 hours ago

46 ‘

Changes for both teams. Mexico gives Karina Rodriguez and Maricarmen Reyes a match for Rebecca Bernal and Stephanie Mayor. On the Barbuda side comes Scavo from Nicole Stewart

15:48 11 hours ago

45 + 1′

The first part is over, Mexico has already beaten Antigua and Barbuda.

15:43 12 hours ago

42 ‘

A goal, a goal, a goal for Mexico! It seemed that Alicia Cervantes headed the ball down the net.

15:42 12 hours ago

39 ‘

What a mistake! Jocelyn Montoya got the fourth goal, but when it came to definition, she ended up getting past the shot too much.

15:34 12 hours ago

33 ‘

A goal, a goal, a goal for Mexico! Stephanie Mayor scored two of her eleven moves to expand the lead even further.

15:33 12 hours ago

32 ‘

Penalty kick for Mexico! A clear hand is inside the area and a whistle indicates the maximum penalty.

15:30 12 hours ago

29′

Jaramillo sent a cannon shot, but the ball crossed the goal.

15:28 12 hours ago

27′

A goal, a goal, a goal for Mexico! Rebecca Bernal appeared inside the area and in the area ended up finishing in goal to extend the supremacy.

15:26 12 hours ago

24′

A goal, a goal, a goal for Mexico! Stephanie Mayor showed up and entered the territory with a personal move and ended up opening the recording.

15:23 12 hours ago

22 ‘

Header by Rebecca Bernal, but the ball passes over the goal.

15:19 12 hours ago

17′

plotter! Jarvis’ slap prevented Mexico from scoring the first goal.

15:12 12 hours ago

8′

The first minutes of the match, Mexico is seeking to open the scoring.

15:01 12 hours ago

0 ‘

The events of the duel of the second day of the World Cup begin.

14:56 12 hours ago

XI Antigua and Barbuda

a. Jarvis Teitel, J. James, S. Scavo, T. Benjamin, J. D. Souza, S. Christopher, T. Grant, K. Jacobs, Z. Samuel, M. Bird.

14:52 12 hours ago

to heat

Both teams are already on the field preparing for the start of the match.

14:49 12 hours ago

at home

Antigua and Barbuda is also located in the Santo Domingo building where you will pursue the complex task of beating Mexico in this match.

14:47 12 hours ago

They have arrived!

14:35 13 hours ago

Mexico data

Jimena Lopez thanked the federation: “We thank the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FMF) for the support they have given us and Liga MX Femenil. We know that Mexico should be in the World Cup and we are working with that goal in mind.”

14:28 13 hours ago

That’s beauty!

14:23 13 hours ago

With time!

Mexico has arrived in Santo Domingo and has plenty of time to train and try to adapt to the city’s climate and thus prepare for this confrontation.

14:16 13 hours ago

Mexico data

Jimena Lopez spoke before this meeting: “We are very grateful to the Mexican Football Association for the support they are giving us and Liga MX Femenil. We are well aware that Mexico should be in the World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand, and we are working with that goal in mind.”

14:11 13 hours ago

Watch out for this player

Katie Martinez It is he who should pay special attention to Antigua and Barbuda, the striker scored two goals in the first duel and will seek to continue adding goals to her personal account.

14:01 13 hours ago

Don’t leave here to watch the Mexico, Antigua and Barbuda match live

In a few moments we will be sharing the starting lineup for Mexico vs Antigua and Barbuda live, as well as the latest information emerging from the Felix Sanchez Olympic Stadium. Don’t miss any minute-by-minute match details and live online from VAVEL.

13:56 13 hours ago

Where and how to watch the Mexico-Antigua and Barbuda match online and live

13:51 13 hours ago

Mexico data

13:46 13 hours ago

They are leaders!

13:41 14 hours ago

Mexico data

13:36 14 hours ago

Mexico’s last squad

Emily Alvarado, Kente Robles, Diana Garcia, Stephanie Mayor, Rebecca Bernal, Jacqueline Oval, Greta Espinosa, Mira Delgadillo, Bianca Sierra, Alexia Delgado, Katie Martinez.

13:31 14 hours ago

good rhythm

13:26 14 hours ago

strong disaster

13:21 14 hours ago

The match will take place at the Felix Sanchez Olympic Stadium.

The Mexico vs Antigua and Barbuda match will be played at the Felix Sanchez Olympic Stadium located in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The building can accommodate 27,000 people.

13:16 14 hours ago

Good evening to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Mexico v Antigua and Barbuda match, corresponding to the second day of the CONCACAF Women’s Championship before the World Cup. The match will take place at the Felix Sanchez Olympic Stadium, at 3:00 pm.

