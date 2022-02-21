Mexico goals and achievements 8-0 Antigua and Barbuda in the 2022 FIFA Women’s World Cup CONCACAF | 02/20/2022

A goal, a goal, a goal for Mexico! At the end of the match, Delgadillo’s cannon shot to send himself a wonderful goal.

A pass is passed by Maria Sanchez, but when the ball is returned to her, the defense prevents her from passing.

plotter! Katie Martinez sends a killer header, but Jervis holds the ball.

Mexico is looking for eighth place, but it doesn’t make a good definition in the bottom row.

A goal, a goal, a goal for Mexico! Carolina Jaramillo delivered a precise flash at the crazy goal that ended under the net.

Long-range shot by Nancy Antonio, but the ball eventually goes beyond the goal.

A goal, a goal, a goal for Mexico! Maricarmen Reyes arrived to push the ball and continue to increase the goals for Mexico.

A goal, a goal, a goal for Mexico! Katie Martinez sent a punch from the edge of the area and increased the lead.

Double change from Mexico. Enter Myra Delgadillo and Katty Martínez for Joseline Montoya and Alicia Cervantes.

The first minutes of the home and away trip in Santo Domingo, both teams are looking for the opponent’s goal.

Changes for both teams. Mexico gives Karina Rodriguez and Maricarmen Reyes a match for Rebecca Bernal and Stephanie Mayor. On the Barbuda side comes Scavo from Nicole Stewart

The first part is over, Mexico has already beaten Antigua and Barbuda.

A goal, a goal, a goal for Mexico! It seemed that Alicia Cervantes headed the ball down the net.

What a mistake! Jocelyn Montoya got the fourth goal, but when it came to definition, she ended up getting past the shot too much.

A goal, a goal, a goal for Mexico! Stephanie Mayor scored two of her eleven moves to expand the lead even further.

Penalty kick for Mexico! A clear hand is inside the area and a whistle indicates the maximum penalty.

Jaramillo sent a cannon shot, but the ball crossed the goal.

A goal, a goal, a goal for Mexico! Rebecca Bernal appeared inside the area and in the area ended up finishing in goal to extend the supremacy.

A goal, a goal, a goal for Mexico! Stephanie Mayor showed up and entered the territory with a personal move and ended up opening the recording.

Header by Rebecca Bernal, but the ball passes over the goal.

plotter! Jarvis’ slap prevented Mexico from scoring the first goal.

The first minutes of the match, Mexico is seeking to open the scoring.

The events of the duel of the second day of the World Cup begin.

a. Jarvis Teitel, J. James, S. Scavo, T. Benjamin, J. D. Souza, S. Christopher, T. Grant, K. Jacobs, Z. Samuel, M. Bird.

Both teams are already on the field preparing for the start of the match.

Antigua and Barbuda is also located in the Santo Domingo building where you will pursue the complex task of beating Mexico in this match.

Jimena Lopez thanked the federation: “We thank the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FMF) for the support they have given us and Liga MX Femenil. We know that Mexico should be in the World Cup and we are working with that goal in mind.”

Mexico has arrived in Santo Domingo and has plenty of time to train and try to adapt to the city’s climate and thus prepare for this confrontation.

Jimena Lopez spoke before this meeting: “We are very grateful to the Mexican Football Association for the support they are giving us and Liga MX Femenil. We are well aware that Mexico should be in the World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand, and we are working with that goal in mind.”

Katie Martinez It is he who should pay special attention to Antigua and Barbuda, the striker scored two goals in the first duel and will seek to continue adding goals to her personal account.

Katie Martinez It is he who should pay special attention to Antigua and Barbuda, the striker scored two goals in the first duel and will seek to continue adding goals to her personal account.

We're back minute by minute from the match between Mexico and Antigua and Barbuda, and we will share with you the confirmed squads as well as the most relevant information about the match.

In a few moments we will be sharing the starting lineup for Mexico vs Antigua and Barbuda live, as well as the latest information emerging from the Felix Sanchez Olympic Stadium. Don’t miss any minute-by-minute match details and live online from VAVEL.

Emily Alvarado, Kente Robles, Diana Garcia, Stephanie Mayor, Rebecca Bernal, Jacqueline Oval, Greta Espinosa, Mira Delgadillo, Bianca Sierra, Alexia Delgado, Katie Martinez.

The Mexico vs Antigua and Barbuda match will be played at the Felix Sanchez Olympic Stadium located in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The building can accommodate 27,000 people.