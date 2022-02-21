LeBron meets Michael Jordan again at the All-Star Game: ‘I’ve always wanted to be like him’

LeBron James And the Michael Jordan They met again in one of the most commented moments of all-stars, and after the game, the Lakers star explained just how important that moment was to him.

“I didn’t want to miss the chance to shake hands with the man who inspired me throughout my childhood.”LeBron said at the post-match press conference.

“I haven’t had many conversations with him in my 19 years in this business, but a part of me wouldn’t be here without the inspiration of MJ (Michael Jordan). When I was a kid I always wanted to be like him.”

James and Jordan shared a big hug on the court during the All-Star break, a moment of the night they lived NBA I took the opportunity to honor the 75 best players in its history.

Marking the league’s 75th anniversary, this season the NBA announced its list of the 75 best players of his career.

A photo of the stage with all the legends during the first half ceremony to present the 75 best players in history. (David Maxwell)

Michael Jordan and LeBron James embrace in an embrace on Sunday.

(David Maxwell)

Dennis Rodman and Michael Jordan, two legends of the 1990s Chicago Bulls dynasty. (Ron Xuan)

LeBron James, left, with Dennis Rodman. (Charles Krupa)

Michael Jordan was the legend most acclaimed by the public. (David Maxwell)

Bill Walton, the legendary former center of the Trail Blazers and Celtics, during the ceremony. (Charles Krupa)

From left to right, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal and Julius Irving during Saturday’s competition. (Charles Krupa)

In that sense, several members of that illustrious roster went to Cleveland (USA) on Sunday and received the league’s honor with the benefit of an All-Star Celebration.

Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Charles Barkley, Jerry West, Dominic Wilkins, Julius Irving, Dirk Nowitzki, Shaquille O’Neal, Kevin McHale, Reggie Miller, Oscar Robertson and Irvin “Magic” Johnson were some of the stars that made emotional and historical acclaim on the field. .

Also featured were some of the still active players who made it to that prestigious roster, such as LeBron James, Giannis Antikonmo, Stephen Curry, Carmelo Anthony and Kohi Leonard.

The others couldn’t make it to Cleveland but were involved with a small video appearance; This was the case for players like Bill Russell, Karl Malone or Steve Nash.

Not only did LeBron share that sweet moment with Jordan on the field, but he also highlighted that his winning shot for LeBron’s All-Star Team was a “dull,” one of the classic moves of the Bulls legend.

For the fifth year in a row since the NBA changed the All-Star format, LeBron’s team took the win and this time the MVP went to Stephen Curry, an impressive with 16 hat-tricks and 50 points in total.