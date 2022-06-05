On strike! Canada issues official statement and cancels friendly match against Panama

2022-06-05

Friendly match between teams Canada s Panama It was called off two hours before it kicks off Sunday amid reports of players going on strike due to a row with the Canadian Football Association.

‘International match of Canada men’s national team Scheduled for Sunday, June 5, at PC Place has been cancelled. “Additional details will be provided to all ticket purchasers,” the Canadian Football Association said on Twitter.

This match, scheduled in Vancouver, was the first for the Canadian national team since qualifying for it Qatar – 2022, Second Globalism It will play in its history after Mexico 1986.

In a statement, the members of the Canadian national team submitted their refusal to play against Panama Because of a series of economic and sporting demands that the federation did not meet.

One point is to demand equal pay for the Canadian men’s and women’s teams.

Also, the international media highlights that the players set themselves He hits Because there is no agreement with Awards cheap World Cup in Qatar 2022.