The world press surrenders to James: “Colombia’s inspiration”

The repercussions of the great victory of the treble over Spain continue in London.

James Rodriguez

March 23, 2024 at 09:48 AM.



the Colombia national team They extended their unbeaten streak to 17 matches after defeating a world champion like Spain by the smallest margin at the London Olympic Stadium. The national team ended up winning with a brilliant goal as they performed James RodriguezLuis Diaz and finally Daniel Muñoz, who hit a ball that hit everyone. However, the international press highlighted the actions of the Colombian national team, especially James, who changed the face of the tricolor in the second half.

Praise came from The Athletic, which highlighted the national team going into the first half with the number 10 in a post headlined that James “remains an inspiration for the Colombian national team.”

“Regardless of his physical condition and level, the yellow Colombian never fails to awaken the talent within him. Although Rodriguez did not contribute directly to last night's win, his 45-minute appearance underscored the spark he can still bring to an improving team.” Constantly.”, the English newspaper reported.

Additionally, the media reported that James brought excitement to the match and that he helped build Colombia's best play.

“Apart from the game-changing moments, Rodriguez also reminded viewers of his clean touches in deep areas, helping to weave a handful of quick-footed passes into tight spaces and constantly inviting his closest team-mate into play. There was a palpable feeling,” said The Athletic. “It's exciting every time Rodriguez catches the ball.”

Another outlet that highlighted James was the Spanish newspaper Marca, which said: “There is little or nothing left of the tremendous player of 10 years ago, the one who showed his majestic left foot to the world at the World Cup in Brazil. But James still has a class, maybe that's just it. His physical condition is what it is and gives him some injury. But Colombia has a player of another level in Luis Diaz. The 0-1 scoreline was an ordeal for Vivian, but every time the ball reached her it was an invitation for Spain to cringe.

Likewise, AS referred to James as follows: “He came on and Colombia showed more attacking intent. He had clear first choices at his feet, with two shots that went wide. He clearly contributed to the increased ball handling in the goal.” The competing stadium and has proven his suitability with the national team.”