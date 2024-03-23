Argentina vs El Salvador | Without Leo Messi, the Argentine national team is experiencing an unprecedented moment in the United States

the The Argentine national team lived a very special moment On Friday, March 22 in the United States. Within the framework of the first friendly match for FIFA, a date against… Savior, It seems that the absence of Lionel Messi greatly affected the 3-0 win.

Since always, almost always, every time Messi The Albiceleste team prepared and filled the fields. It didn't matter what corner of the world he was in. But this Friday, Lincoln Financial Stadium in Philadelphia had several empty seats. Something unusual in the world champion team, causing a huge stir over what happened in Qatar, although it shows that the path of the “10” cannot be denied.





Without going any further, it is worth remembering what he did when his arrival at Inter Miami was confirmed last year. The demand for tickets has increased dramatically, which has led to a significant increase in prices.

Albiceleste's victory came thanks to goals from Cristian “Coti” Romero, Enzo Fernandez and Giovani Lo Celso.

Why didn't Leo Messi play for the Argentine national team?

Although once Argentina's friendlies were confirmed, there was expectation to see the Inter Miami striker in action, this was overshadowed after the Rosario player suffered physical discomfort in the match against Nashville in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Concáchampiones.

On that day, the former Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona player was substituted and alarms were raised. Florida Club later confirmed that the team captain was injured. Finally, it was announced that he would not be part of the friendly tour led by Lionel Saccalone.

“After further medical evaluation, it was determined that the Captain was suffering Minor injury to the right hamstringInter Miami explained in a statement.





The Argentine returned to training after his injury was confirmed.

Messi did not play against DC United, then returned to training with the North American national team. In any case, his return was very smooth and gradual, and with a practice different from that of his comrades.

Argentina plays again on Tuesday, March 26 against Costa Rica For the second friendly match of the US tour. Scaloni's situation was complicated because in addition to Messi, he lost Paulo Dybala and other figures who were not available.