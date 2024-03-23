Alex Cora announced for the Boston Red Sox rotation

One of the biggest uncertainties for public administration Boston Red Sox It is undoubtedly the staff. the boss Alex Cora, will have to do wonders to make the staff look, at first glance, one of the weakest in the league. To make matters worse, they were signed for the season Lucas Giolito Unfortunately, he will miss the entire season due to injury and surgery.

Fans of the historic franchise demand results and the team owes them a debt. They have been outside the elite for a few years, and it looks like they will have an uphill road to achieving the goal of returning to the October Party.





This is March 22, Director Alex Cora, He revealed it in a press conference The show has rotated for a season that is less than a week away from the start.

Dominican Brian Bellew led the Boston Red Sox rotation

A few days ago, the manager Alex Cora Announce to the Dominican Brian Bellew As the bowler of choice for Opening day 2024. The 24-year-old will be responsible for leading the show's crew Boston Red Sox. This will be the Dominican's third season in the majors as he compiled a 4.37 earned run average, with a record of 14 wins, 19 losses and 187 strikeouts in 214.1 innings pitched. For this year, Baseball reference He predicted nine wins, 132 chocolates in 143 innings and an ERA of 4.28.

As a second starter for experienced, experienced staff Nick Pivetta. We're talking about a 30-year-old player with seven seasons under his belt SpecialtiesWith a clean average of 4.85 and 50 wins. For the next harvest site Baseball reference He projected a 4.37 ERA, with 152 strikeouts in 138 innings and eight wins.

He will be third in the Boston Red Sox rotation Cotter Crawforda 27-year-old right player with three seasons under his belt MLB. He won just nine games with a 4.74 ERA and struck out 214 opponents in 208.2 innings.

One of the most interesting pitchers on Boston's team is Tanner Hawk, the team's fourth player in the campaign. Hawk was used as a reliever and starter, showing better numbers in the first round. For example, in 2022, he started just four of 32 games and pitched 3.15 with 56 strikeouts in 60 innings. Last year, as a rookie, it wasn't the same, as he won six challenges and in 106 innings had a 5.01 average with 99 strikeouts.

Close the rotation Garrett Whitlock, another interesting player who is 27 years old and has three seasons of experience. Whitlock swapped roles as starter and reliever and had poor numbers with the Boston Red Sox. In those three seasons, he hit 3.51 with 17 wins, 11 losses, and 235 strikeouts in 223 innings pitched. By 2024 mentioned above Specialized site, expected That the pitcher will appear in 78 innings, will strike out 80 and will have a clean average of 4.15.

