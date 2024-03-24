What is the next step for the Honduras national team after exiting the 2024 Copa America?

03-23-2024



Before starting the road to the new World Cup, the Bicolor team will play a friendly match against El Salvador on Tuesday at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston starting at 6:30 p.m. This concludes the preparation phase because elimination is at hand.

A strong blow to Honduras national team Defeat vs Costa Rica In the qualifiers Copa America 2024 Now the two-colored must think about what's next, the tie is headed to World Cup 2026.

Honduras' next match after its exclusion from the Copa America: opponent, day, time, location and team list

There is no rest for those he leads Reynaldo Rueda Because the first offer awaits them in the first group of World Cup qualifiers that includes the United States, Canada and Mexico, where they share the group with the Cayman Islands, Cuba, Bermuda and Antigua.

Honduras will play its first match at home at the Olympic Stadium in San Pedro Sula on Thursday, June 6, against its counterpart in Cuba, then three days later it will visit Bermuda. Then they will have to wait a year to return to playoff action.

On June 7 and 10, 2025, there will be matches against the Cayman Islands and Antigua, and there will be no second round. Honduras will have to aim for first or second place to qualify for the next stage, otherwise it will say goodbye to the option.

The 12 qualified teams will be divided by lottery into three groups, each group consisting of four. The top two finishers in each group qualify for the World Cup and the top two finishers qualify for the qualifiers for the final stage of the World Cup.

Friendly in the United States

Tuesday 26 March

6.30 pm Honduras vs. El Salvador Shell Energy Stadium

Two-color table in the first group of qualifiers

Thursday, June 6, 2024

Honduras vs Cuba

Sunday, June 9, 2024

Bermuda vs Honduras

Saturday, June 7, 2025

Cayman Islands vs Honduras

Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Honduras vs Antigua and Barbuda