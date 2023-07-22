McKinney, Cordero and Torres give HR and the Yankees dominate KC

NEW YORK — Billy McKinney hit a three-run homer and a two-run home run in center field as the New York Yankees pulled off a much-needed victory, defeating the Kansas City Royals 5-4 on Friday.
Franchie Cordero attended the second game in a row, as did Jiliber Torres on the Yankees, who struck in four games and won only the third time in 12 games since July 4.
Torres extended his hitting streak to 11 games.
The Yankees hit three home runs for the fourth time since Aaron Judge tore the ligaments in his right big toe when he hit the fence at Dodger Stadium on June 3. New York improved to 16-22 without its batter, who practiced hitting before winning.
New York right fielder Clark Schmidt (6-6) allowed three runs and five hits in 5 2-3 innings pitched.
For the Royals, Venezuela’s Salvador Perez 4-0; Mikel Garcia 5-2 and 1 score. and Eduard Olivares 3-0.
For the Yankees, Dominican Franchi Cordero is 4-1, one score and one haul. Venezuela’s Oswald Peraza 3-0; Gleiber Torres 4-1, 1 score, 1 draw.
