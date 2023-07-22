Victor Mesa celebrates his birthday in the Bahamas with the best company

Victor Victor Mesa He had his birthday on the 20th of July, and celebrated it no more and no less than in the Bahamas, and of course with the best company, his wife Nair is talented.

The Cuban baseball player posted several photos on his Instagram to show how good he is He celebrated his 27th birthday Enjoying the sea, jumping in the water, taking pictures with Nair and even feeding and holding a little pig on the beach.

And his girl did not miss the opportunity to congratulate him on social networking sites with two pictures of pure love in this tourist destination.

“Happy birthday my baby, my one true love. So happy to celebrate this special day by your side, creating incredible memories for our torso. God bless you. Congratulations!” read the Instagram post.

Another networking congratulation was from his brother, Victor Mesa Jr.: “He called you all day and maybe you’ll see the story first. Happy 27th Birthday Acrobat. Enjoy, I love you.”

“Happy birthday little brother,” Yunisky Guryel, also a baseball player, wishes him in the tentative section of his stories.

This Victor Mesa birthday is also very special because it is the first one he celebrates after that become a father.

Her son was born with Nair last March, and although they haven’t posted many pictures of the baby, they are already They take him to a baseball game to watch his father play.

A little over a week ago it turned out The player left the Triple-A team for the Miami Marlins Because of disagreements with the coaches and the technical group.