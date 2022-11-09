November 9, 2022

The key piece for the team that rejuvenated the Astros Altov and his teammates after winning the 2022 World Championship

Cassandra Curtis November 9, 2022

MLB

After winning the 2022 World Championship vs. The Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros have renewed a key piece of the team for Jose Altuve and his company for the 2023 MLB season.

Dusty Baker and James Click
When I could barely get past the taste of champagne after that Celebrating winning the 2022 World Championship, Houston Astros Make the first decisions of the season MLB 2023. Team Jose Altove, Jeremy Pena, Jordan Alvarez And the company, ensuring continuity Dusty Baker A major piece of franchise has been renewed.

In the history of the Astros there has been before and after January 13, 2020. Rob Manfred, commissioner MLB, The Houston team’s signal-stealing scandal was announced during the 2017 season and after a year-long suspension, no team manager A.J. Hinch, Nor the general manager Jeff Luno They are back in privilege.

Houston Astros I was in the eye of the hurricane, I was walking on a tightrope and when I was about to fall…Click! James Click He took on the position of team manager, and despite a thousand accusations, he kept the team afloat and made him a regular guest at the World Championship.

Click took over as the Houston Astros’ team manager on February 3, 2020, becoming the thirteenth person to hold that position in the team’s history. In James’ three seasons as General Manager, Jose Altove And the company always qualified for the playoffs, and after losing in the MLS Championship 2020 and the World Series 2021, came Title at Fall Classic 2022.

The essential piece that renewed the Astros after winning the 2022 World Championship

Despite the information published by the “New York Post” portal on October 21, 2022, it confirmed it Jim Crane, owner of the Houston Astros, he thinks that James Click Putting a lot of emphasis on baseball analytics, and thus not confirming continuity beyond 2022, Bob Nightingale of USA Today Sports (Deportes Hoy) stated that the world champion. He renewed his general manager’s contract for another year. The franchise will have a major piece for 2023 MLB season.

