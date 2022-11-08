Lone leaders! With ten players, Barcelona returned from Osasuna with two goals from Pedri and a jewel from Rafinha

2022-11-08

The Barcelona He came from behind to win 2-1 with goals pedry s Ravenha in the field of Osasuna This Tuesday in round 14 of La Liga de España

Osasuna He quickly took the initiative with a headshot of David Garcia (6). When Barcelona began to respond to its desire for a draw, the match came uphill, after Polish striker Robert Lewandowski (31 minutes) was sent off for a double warning.

Barcelona was with ten players for an hour but did not give in to equalization. At the start of the Pedri . plug-in Draw (48) after grab A bad purge by Unai of the area and ended without a second thought defeating the Aitor.

In the last stage of the match, the player who came off the bench, Ravenha Making the score 2-1 (85), after a superb pass from Frenkie de Jong Behind the defense, the Brazilian nodded above the position Aitor Fernandez.

With this result, Barcelona is the only leader in La Liga and has a five-point advantage Real Madridwhich receives on Thursday Cadiz At the meeting that ends on the last day before the break Globalism From Qatar.