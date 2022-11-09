Cristiano Ronaldo and the tough decision he thought about taking because of.. Leo Messi!

Cristiano Ronaldo He could already be an ex-player. and that is and portuguese planted Make a radical decision: quit football. sinner? Leo Messi, Luso’s great competitor.

That’s how he revealed it Thierry Marchand, journalist from l’quipe, who indicated that everything goes back to 2019, with the Ballon d’Or in between. This was commissioned to develop a CV Cristiano Ronaldowhich was published today.

in that year, The Portuguese completed his first season at Juventus And he agreed with the journalist, who told him this anecdote: “It’s easy to stay in your bubble when you’re successful. I risked coming to Turn. I changed the clubs, the leagues, the football culture, and I took risks, and I’m sure that risk kept me from winning the Ballon d’Or in 2018. If Messi wins the Ballon d’Or this year, I will leave footballCR7.

However, despite not winning the award that year, As well as Messi, because the player who took him was his former teammate Luka Modric. So, I didn’t make that decision because the Golden Ball finally went to the Croatian.

He also talked about the opportunity he had To sign for Paris Saint-Germain, who never shut the door:”I know the door is open. I see myself playing in the Parque dos PrncipesCompared to 50,000 Portuguese immigrants. It would be great”.