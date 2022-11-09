November 10, 2022

The day, time and place of watching the duel between Cadiz and “Choco” Lozano against Real Madrid in the Spanish League on TV

2022-11-08

Anthony Lozano Who was a regular starter in the last two games of Cadiz On the La Liga Also aims to be from the beginning before Real Madrid In round 14 of the competition.

The Honduran national team is located in the relegation centers of Spanish football, namely in the nineteenth place with 11 points. In last place is Elche with four.

Watch: Spain league standings table

this week Choco Lozano And his team will have a strict commitment. A competitor in turn will be Real Madrid At the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

The eggs will arrive with a commitment to add three so that they are not too far from F.C.Bwho is the leader La Liga After beating Osasuna 2-1. Barcelona players lead the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Choco Lozano aims to start on Thursday against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Xavi Hernandez’s team has 37 points, while Real Madrid has 32. They will go all out against Cadiz only to be late again by only two units.

When and where will Real Madrid face? Cadiz

match:

Real Madrid vs. Cadiz

Date:

Thursday 10 November 2022

stadium:

Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Madrid

hour:

2:30 p.m. (Honduran time)

The schedule and location for watching the Real Madrid match. Cadiz

Spain: DAZN LaLiga (M53), DAZN and LaLiga TV (Bar). 9:30 pm.

South america: DIRECTV Sports and DIRECTV GO. ARG and CHI: 5:30 p.m. COL: 3:30 PM

Mexico: Sky Sports. 2:30 pm.

Honduras: Fix + Tiggo Sports. 2:30 pm

Possible lineups between Real Madrid and Cadiz:

Real Madrid: Courtois. Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mindy; Modric, Kroos, Chuamini; Valverde, Vinicius and Rodrygo.

Cadiz: Ledesma. Valli, Isa; Cala, Pasha Espino; Alejo, San Emetrio; Ocampo, Alex; Lozano and his son.

