The day, time and place of watching the duel between Cadiz and “Choco” Lozano against Real Madrid in the Spanish League on TV

2022-11-08

Anthony Lozano Who was a regular starter in the last two games of Cadiz On the La Liga Also aims to be from the beginning before Real Madrid In round 14 of the competition.

The Honduran national team is located in the relegation centers of Spanish football, namely in the nineteenth place with 11 points. In last place is Elche with four.

Watch: Spain league standings table

this week Choco Lozano And his team will have a strict commitment. A competitor in turn will be Real Madrid At the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

The eggs will arrive with a commitment to add three so that they are not too far from F.C.Bwho is the leader La Liga After beating Osasuna 2-1. Barcelona players lead the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.