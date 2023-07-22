Al Hilal Saudi Arabia wants to pay 200 million for Mbappe: reports

EFEReading: 3 minutes.

Paris Saint-Germain shows that he is able to leave Mbappe in the stands if he does not renew The Parisian club decided to exclude the French striker from the pre-season tour.

According to reports, the Arab club is preparing an offer of 400 million euros in salary for Mbappe in exchange for a two-year contract.

And the Saudi Hilal would be willing to pay 200 million euros to take it kylian mbappe, who are also interested Chelseawhich has not yet submitted an offer, according to what was reported by several French media on Saturday.

This was stated by RMC radio sports journalist Fabrice Hawkins and BFMTV collaborator.

according to Hoynex Crescentwho plays in the same tournament as Cristiano Ronaldo (victory) f Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad) is preparing to offer a salary of 400 million euros Mbappe for a two-year contract.

The world champion in 2018 is between a rock and a hard place yet Paris Saint-Germain (Paris Saint-Germain) decided, against all odds, not to travel to the Asian Tour in order to include him in the group of negligent people who remained in Boissy Sports City, including the German. Julian DraxlerArgentinian Leandro Paredes and dutch Georgino Wijnaldum.

Leaving him off the trip to Japan And South Korea Nasser Al-Khelaifi The pressure on him increased Mbappewhich has until July 31 to renew through 2025 or leave this summer.

Of course, in exchange for an exciting transfer, as the Parisian club wants to avoid at all costs leaving its leading player for free in June 2024 and having paid him 80 million euros included in the loyalty clause for the 2023-2024 academic year.

According to the French press, the French striker remains firm in his decision to fulfill the remaining year of his contract (which means signing with other teams for free in June 2024), although psg keep you out of the way.