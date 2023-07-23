Olimpia-Motagua warms up for the 2023 Apertura and Marathon meet Philadelphia Municipal

2023-07-22
Olympia, Motagua and Marathon They are entering the final round of pre-season friendlies on American soil, and this Sunday, July 23, they will have a match.
After matches vs Municipality and Communications of Guatemala in Connecticut, HartfordHonduras Club Clashes has been moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Tomorrow Sunday we will have the capital classic between Olimpia-Motagua and the interesting duel marathon In front of the municipality Subaru park.
The first match will start at 2 pm Honduras time. he “green monster”Directed by Suleiman Nizarmeasured to “scarlet red”.
This commitment means the fifth match of marathon In pre-season friendlies after facing off twice The real youth of Santa Barbara And a match against Oro Verdy and Real Esteli (Nicaragua)
– Woody –
Green Gold 1-0 Marathon.
Marathon 3-3 Real Estelle.
Real Juventude 0-3 Marathon.
Marathon 3-2 real guys.
– classic –
he Olympia Motagua The curtain will close on the Sunday Soccer Double in Pennsylvania. This meeting starts at 4:30 PM Honduras time and 6:30 PM Philadelphia time.
the “You meringue” They are not having a good time on their friendly tour and are looking for a “Hurricane” to pay for Piper after defeat to Municipal on Friday in Hartford.
Motaguafor his part, comes from a fracture Guatemalan Communications With a score of 2-1 in a great match for Honduras striker Jason Mejia.
Likewise, this game will be a precursor to both clubs’ debuts Central American Cup 2023 affiliate CONCACAF. In addition, it will be Azraq’s last international friendly match before facing them UPN For day 1 of Opening 2023.
In addition to the above, Peter Truglio And Ninrod Medina They will meet for the third time, the first time in friendly matches United State.
– Games data –
Municipal Marathon (2:00 PM Honduras time – 4:00 PM Philadelphia time)
Olympia Motagua (4:30 PM Honduras time – 6:30 PM Philadelphia time)
International friendly.
Send: Football double (Facebook and YouTube)
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
Al Hilal Saudi Arabia wants to pay 200 million for Mbappe: reports
McKinney, Cordero and Torres give HR and the Yankees dominate KC
Victor Mesa celebrates his birthday in the Bahamas with the best company