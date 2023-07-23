July 23, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Olimpia-Motagua warms up for the 2023 Apertura and Marathon meet Philadelphia Municipal

Olimpia-Motagua warms up for the 2023 Apertura and Marathon meet Philadelphia Municipal

Cassandra Curtis July 23, 2023 2 min read

2023-07-22

Olympia, Motagua and Marathon They are entering the final round of pre-season friendlies on American soil, and this Sunday, July 23, they will have a match.

After matches vs Municipality and Communications of Guatemala in Connecticut, HartfordHonduras Club Clashes has been moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Tomorrow Sunday we will have the capital classic between Olimpia-Motagua and the interesting duel marathon In front of the municipality Subaru park.

The first match will start at 2 pm Honduras time. he “green monster”Directed by Suleiman Nizarmeasured to “scarlet red”.

This commitment means the fifth match of marathon In pre-season friendlies after facing off twice The real youth of Santa Barbara And a match against Oro Verdy and Real Esteli (Nicaragua)

– Woody –

Green Gold 1-0 Marathon.

Marathon 3-3 Real Estelle.

Real Juventude 0-3 Marathon.

Marathon 3-2 real guys.

– classic –

he Olympia Motagua The curtain will close on the Sunday Soccer Double in Pennsylvania. This meeting starts at 4:30 PM Honduras time and 6:30 PM Philadelphia time.

the “You meringue” They are not having a good time on their friendly tour and are looking for a “Hurricane” to pay for Piper after defeat to Municipal on Friday in Hartford.

Motaguafor his part, comes from a fracture Guatemalan Communications With a score of 2-1 in a great match for Honduras striker Jason Mejia.

Likewise, this game will be a precursor to both clubs’ debuts Central American Cup 2023 affiliate CONCACAF. In addition, it will be Azraq’s last international friendly match before facing them UPN For day 1 of Opening 2023.

See also  Marte and D-backs agree to 5-year extension

In addition to the above, Peter Truglio And Ninrod Medina They will meet for the third time, the first time in friendly matches United State.

– Games data –

Municipal Marathon (2:00 PM Honduras time – 4:00 PM Philadelphia time)

Olympia Motagua (4:30 PM Honduras time – 6:30 PM Philadelphia time)

International friendly.

Send: Football double (Facebook and YouTube)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Al Hilal Saudi Arabia wants to pay 200 million for Mbappe: reports

July 22, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

McKinney, Cordero and Torres give HR and the Yankees dominate KC

July 22, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Victor Mesa celebrates his birthday in the Bahamas with the best company

July 22, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Olimpia-Motagua warms up for the 2023 Apertura and Marathon meet Philadelphia Municipal

July 23, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

WhatsApp: how to activate new reactions with emojis in channels and communities | data

July 22, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

The aftermath of the SpaceX rocket will be seen tonight all over Puerto Rico

July 22, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Videos: These are the sad moments during SLRC bar fire | News from Mexico

July 22, 2023 Winston Hale