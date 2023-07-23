Olimpia-Motagua warms up for the 2023 Apertura and Marathon meet Philadelphia Municipal

2023-07-22

Olympia, Motagua and Marathon They are entering the final round of pre-season friendlies on American soil, and this Sunday, July 23, they will have a match. After matches vs Municipality and Communications of Guatemala in Connecticut, HartfordHonduras Club Clashes has been moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Tomorrow Sunday we will have the capital classic between Olimpia-Motagua and the interesting duel marathon In front of the municipality Subaru park.

The first match will start at 2 pm Honduras time. he “green monster”Directed by Suleiman Nizarmeasured to “scarlet red”. This commitment means the fifth match of marathon In pre-season friendlies after facing off twice The real youth of Santa Barbara And a match against Oro Verdy and Real Esteli (Nicaragua) – Woody – Green Gold 1-0 Marathon. Marathon 3-3 Real Estelle. Real Juventude 0-3 Marathon. Marathon 3-2 real guys.

– classic – he Olympia Motagua The curtain will close on the Sunday Soccer Double in Pennsylvania. This meeting starts at 4:30 PM Honduras time and 6:30 PM Philadelphia time. the “You meringue” They are not having a good time on their friendly tour and are looking for a “Hurricane” to pay for Piper after defeat to Municipal on Friday in Hartford. Motaguafor his part, comes from a fracture Guatemalan Communications With a score of 2-1 in a great match for Honduras striker Jason Mejia. Likewise, this game will be a precursor to both clubs’ debuts Central American Cup 2023 affiliate CONCACAF. In addition, it will be Azraq’s last international friendly match before facing them UPN For day 1 of Opening 2023. See also Marte and D-backs agree to 5-year extension In addition to the above, Peter Truglio And Ninrod Medina They will meet for the third time, the first time in friendly matches United State.