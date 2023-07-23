July 23, 2023

The Marineros come back against the Blue Jays with a key double from Teoscar

Cassandra Curtis July 23, 2023 1 min read

SEATTLE — J.B. Crawford and Teuscar Hernandez doubled as part of a five-run seventh inning, and the Seattle Mariners rallied to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 9-8 on Saturday.

Once again, the Blue Jays and Mariners battled it out in a match of somersaults, key scores and great moments that thrilled a crowd of fans, split almost evenly between the two teams.

The teams combined to hit seven home runs. Each side had a triple role.

Seattle took a 3-0 lead, and Toronto took a 5-3, 7-4 lead, before the Mariners finally took control of the game with their big drive in the seventh inning.

Toronto made the game interesting in the ninth inning with three hits on Justin Tupa, including Cavan Biggio’s RBI single that doubled the score to 9-8. Topa forced Kevin Kiermaier to punt and retired George Springer with a devastating bunt for his second save.

Isaiah Campbell won (1-0). The loss went to Nate Pearson (5-2).

For the Blue Jays, Dominican Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scored 5-2 with two runs and one push. Mexican Alejandro Kirk from 5-4.

For the Mariners, Dominican Julio Rodríguez scored 3-1 with two runs and an RBI, Hernández made it 4-1 with two RBIs. Venezuelan Eugenio Suarez, 4-0.

