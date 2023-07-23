July 23, 2023

Raul Jimenez will have a deal to be a new player at Fulham

Cassandra Curtis July 23, 2023 2 min read

Mexican striker Raul Jimenez They have come to an agreement to become the new attacker for Fulham From the Super League, after not thinking of continuing on Wolverhampton next season.

According to the information of the Italian journalist Fabrizio RomanoHaving held talks with Fulham, the three-coloured forward would have accepted contract terms, while there are no differences, an arrangement between the clubs also looks imminent.

This same version indicates that the transition between English clubs before Jimenez It will be for £5.5m.

The reason why Fulham wanted to get the striker from Mexican national team Is the final departure of his Serbian striker Alexander MitrovicWho would have accepted a million dollar offer from Arab football, specifically from Crescent moon.

Another factor that helped bring the two parties closer is the fact that Mark SilvaThe Fulham manager wants to sign the Mexican.

it is expected that Raul Jimenez travels to London At the beginning of next week to have his medicals and, if all goes well, to be able to sign his contract.

Fulham are in the middle of the premiership

Fulham, where the Mexican has also played in the past Carlos SalcedoLast season, he finished 10th in the Premier League, recording 52 units over 38 days.

After managing to evade the ghosts of the lineage, he rises Cottages They aim to find European positions for the upcoming campaign.

