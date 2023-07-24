“Integration into communications and selection was important”

Before leaving the country, the footballer spoke to the media and explained the reasons that prompted him to sign with the European national team.

Guatemala national team defender Nicolás Samayoa headed Sunday towards Romania, where he will join CSM Politehnica Iași, his new team after leaving Communications.

“Being able to establish myself in contacts and selection was important, for my confidence and because it is this offer that lets me out and for clubs to see I have the necessary level.comment.

Samaywa, 27, has championed Colors Communications since 2019, when he arrived in the country after passing through New England in the US.

with the white group, The defender was CONCACAF champion in 2021 She also lifted the Clausura 2022 title.

Nicholas also referred to the correspondence about facilitating his departure.

“I thank the club (Communications) and the new club for this opportunity, and the people for their awareness and providing this support, which helps us a lot.” He said.

Regarding the change in competitive level that comes with reaching the Europa League, the defender commented:

“I think it will be a similar rhythm to the Gold Cup, it’s a process, I hope to do it in the best wayI finish.