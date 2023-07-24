July 24, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

“Integration into communications and selection was important”

“Integration into communications and selection was important”

Cassandra Curtis July 24, 2023 1 min read

Guatemala national team defender Nicolás Samayoa headed Sunday towards Romania, where he will join CSM Politehnica Iași, his new team after leaving Communications.

Before leaving the country, the footballer spoke to the media and explained the reasons that prompted him to sign with the European national team.

Being able to establish myself in contacts and selection was important, for my confidence and because it is this offer that lets me out and for clubs to see I have the necessary level.comment.

Samaywa, 27, has championed Colors Communications since 2019, when he arrived in the country after passing through New England in the US.

with the white group, The defender was CONCACAF champion in 2021 She also lifted the Clausura 2022 title.

Nicholas also referred to the correspondence about facilitating his departure.

I thank the club (Communications) and the new club for this opportunity, and the people for their awareness and providing this support, which helps us a lot.” He said.

Regarding the change in competitive level that comes with reaching the Europa League, the defender commented:

I think it will be a similar rhythm to the Gold Cup, it’s a process, I hope to do it in the best wayI finish.

See also  "Toca" Ferretti "enchants" the Mexican national team if they offer him the project

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Raul Jimenez will have a deal to be a new player at Fulham

July 23, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The Marineros come back against the Blue Jays with a key double from Teoscar

July 23, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Olimpia-Motagua warms up for the 2023 Apertura and Marathon meet Philadelphia Municipal

July 23, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

The Barpenheimer phenomenon is dominating the US box office

July 24, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Philanthropic couple donates $200 million to New York University School of Medicine to offer free tuition

July 24, 2023 Zera Pearson
1 min read

“Integration into communications and selection was important”

July 24, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
5 min read

“I live v29 Lite, a mobile phone that gives the feeling of having an infinity screen” | daily menu

July 23, 2023 Roger Rehbein