Determine the future of Mbappe, replace Pochettino and renew a disappointing squad

Perhaps this is the summer that PSG really need. After a disappointing season in which he regained the title French League 1But he collapsed against Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the Champions League and got out of the Coupe de France at home by NiceThe Parisian team has come to an uncomfortable crossroads.

Some things have to change.

Qatar Sports Investment He bought the club 11 years ago and has achieved a lot since taking office: they have won many titles (eight of the last 10 league titles, six French Cups, six League Cups), and surpassed many great players (Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Ángel Di María, Lionel Messi), the amazing rise of the PSG brand and much more. But there are, to some extent, many disappointments: the lack of success in the Champions League (only two semi-final appearances in 10 seasons), the constant turnover of managers (Laurent Blanc, Unai Emery, Thomas Tuchel) and the sometimes difficult relationship between the club and its ultras, to name a few.

Kylian Mbappe, Mauricio Pochettino and Leonardo

Now appears to be the time for those in charge to take decisive action and put the club on a more consistent and positive path. It could be an automatic transition if Mbappé decides to leave and join the real madrid. PSG remains optimistic that they can keep their star for a little longer, but it is certain that they could lose him as well. His contract expires at the end of June, and while he’s had positive conversations with club managers, it hasn’t gone unnoticed that he was in Madrid this week with his teammates (and all of the former squad’s players. real madrid) Achraf Hakimi, Keylor Navas and Sergio Ramos.

If they end up sticking around it, that’s cool: it’ll be the centerpiece they build around. However, if he does go, they will need to sign another top bargain and someone to lead the next phase of this project, something neither Lionel Messi nor Neymar really can do as they near the end of their careers. Sources say Erling Haaland is no longer an option as he agreed to join Manchester City on July 1 ESPN what or what Robert Lewandowski (Who wants to leave Bayern Munich) and Mohamed Salah (whose negotiations over a new contract with Liverpool have not progressed) will be on PSG’s radar if Mbappe reaches the League.

Of course, that is obvious Lionel Messi and Neymar The Argentine star has needed time to adjust to a new life, a new club, new football, a different role – to be more creative, less scoring – but the expectations at the club are that his second season must be better than the first.

For the Brazilian, it’s another story. They’ve finished the season well, with eight goals in their last eight games (all competitions), but they’ve been very disappointing for most of the season. The Paris Saint-Germain I will probably listen to his offers, but it is unlikely that they will receive interesting offers.

packages He will also remain in the team next season, while the option to buy Nuno Mendes (60 million euros) has been activated and will complete the final purchase. Midfielder Marco Verratti It’s also not going anywhere either, while sources said ESPN Right-back Hakimi is happy in Paris and does not want to leave. Georginio Wijnaldum He should get another chance in the 2022-23 season despite some frustrations over his supporting role earlier in the season.

As for new deals to strengthen this team and make it competitive in Europe, PSG have some goals in mind.

Aurelien Chuamini He would be the perfect candidate to renew his midfield, but the prodigy kid Monaco, which will cost about 60 million euros, would not be the first choice. however, Paul Pogbawho is a free agent once contracted with Manchester United In late June is most likely, sources said ESPN The talks are progressing well. The French star is definitely looking forward to returning to Paris, where she grew up. PSG have already had several talks with Ousmane Dembele’s agent about the winger’s possible arrival. BarcelonaHis contract expires in the summer.

Arno Danjuma is another interesting name. The Dutch striker has been impressed in Villarreal And he has the right age (25 years) and the right profile to boost the team, especially if Mbappe and/or left. Mauro Icardi. Paris Saint-Germain also needs depth in the right-back and Nordy Mukelewhich terminates the contract in Leipzig Next summer is one of his goals, according to sources revealed to her ESPN. Born and raised in Paris, he always aspired to play for the club one day.

However, the most important action this summer is to leave the players. LeonardPSG’s sporting director is not as good at selling players as he is at signing them, and while rumors circulate of his departure before the window opens, it remains essential that the club can make some money by cutting the squad.

maximum Angel Di Maria He will leave as soon as his contract expires in June, while the players love Julian Draxler and Keylor Navas (Both linked with the club until June 2024) Likely to leave to get more playing time heading to World Cup 2022. The same could be the case for Senegalese defender Abdou Diallo, while the club is desperately seeking to find new clubs for full-backs. Levin Kurzawa and Colin Dagba. small Edward Mischot and Junior Dina Ibembe They will also leave due to a lack of first-team opportunities.

Midfielder Leandro Paredes His contract will expire in 2023 and is attracting the interest of teams in Italy. defender Thelo Kahrer He is in the same position, with his return to Germany (he was at Schalke from 2016 to 2018). There is also a question mark over the midfielder’s future. Idrissa JoyHe has only one year left on his current contract. Among the attackers, it is not clear what will happen to Icardi. The Argentine has had a bad year: only 13 appearances, five goals and hasn’t helped in all competitions this season, but he still has two years left at the club. The club will listen to offers, but sources said ESPN They don’t expect much attention from the 29-year-old.

Finally, a decision must be made on the coach and athletic director.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Mauricio Pochettino and Leonardo in Paris Saint-Germain

to Mauricio PochettinoIt is not known if he will remain on the bench after failing to lead this team to glory in Europe. However, if PSG could not find a suitable alternative – or could not convince Zinedine ZidaneTo take charge and get nowhere Antonio Conte or Diego Simeone or Joachim Lo– So Pochettino It can remain, almost “default”. He still has a year left on his contract, but he has told the staff that he won’t fulfill it if he doesn’t have more control at the club, including first-team building, and if he can’t enforce more of his ideas, including those related to player discipline.

All of the above leads to the athletic director, LeonardAnd his future in the club. The Brazilian is skilled at communication and does everything he can now, both in private and in public, to keep his job. If he’s going to be fired, that’s something that seemed likely a few weeks ago after Champions LeagueThe Paris Saint-Germain He is a big fan of Andrea BerthaSports Director Atletico Madrids Michael Edwardspreviously in LiverpoolAccording to the sources, ESPN.

However, the biggest problem Leonard thing is Pochettino Reportedly unwilling to continue working with him Zidane also. So he could still leave after the end of the season.