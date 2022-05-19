F1 will not replace the Russian GP; The season will remain in 22 races

The current season of motorsport’s top class will feature 22 races, instead of the originally planned 23, which would have been a record for the series.

LONDON – IN Formula One rule out replacement Russian Grand Prix In their calendar, after the race was canceled after the invasion Russia a Ukraine.

Wednesday’s announcement lowered the competition schedule from the expected record 23 to 22, the same total as last year.

Racing on a street circuit Sochiwhich was originally scheduled for September 23-25 ​​- the series’ 17th stop – was removed from the calendar just a day later. Russia He conquered the neighboring country.

“Don’t add a grand prize It was added to the calendar to fill in the blank, bringing the 2022 calendar to 22 races” F1 through a statement.

Several venues have sparked interest in hosting a potential alternate race, but shipping requirements, logistical issues and transportation costs have complicated the situation in a season when teams grapple with tight budgets. Qatar s turkey They were treated as possible alternatives, at the time.

After the planned race Sochi Autodrome – 5,848 km long – By 2022 the series contract with headquarters has been terminated, so Russian Grand Prix in calendars for future seasons.

Formula One has terminated the holding of all future Russian Grand Prix races. EFE / Environmental Protection Agency

The competition was expected to move from Sochi Autodrome a Igora driveApproximately Saint Petersburgeffective from the 2023 season, a status that has now been abolished after an agreement Formula One For all future races.

In total, eight grand prizes were held in Russiain the permanent circle Sochibetween 2014 and 2021. In all versions, the race was won by A mercedesWith Lewis Hamilton Conquer five copies (2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021), Valtteri Bottas Two (2017 and 2020), and Nico Rosberg Quiz (2016).

lap record in competition for Sochi Autodrome left in hand Lando Norriswith a time of 1: 37.423 on board McLaren Mercedes.

Information from the Associated Press was used in writing this note.