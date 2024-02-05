Mexico vs. Dominican Republic Live Stream – Schedule and How to Watch Caribbean Series Broadcast | Uses

Mexico vs. Dominican Republic Live and live They will be the champions of the final match on the fourth day of Caribbean Series 2024. This vibrant meeting that will happen Today from 8:30 PM ET. At IoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida will begin to define a future Naranjeros Hermosillo and the Lessie River. To be part of the complete coverage of the game, we provide TV channels and schedules by country and lineups.

the dominican republic Won the match against Puerto Rico on Date 3 of the 2024 Caribbean Series. Tigres del Lece won over Cagua Creole With the final score 5 runs to 2. Robinson Cano was one of the standout players of the afternoon for the Dominican Republic. The former Major League Baseball (MLB) New York Yankees prospect blew out the wall with a massive home run (HR) performance that helped seal the Puerto Rican's unbeaten record.

The Dominican offense was present from the second half. Kelvin Gutierrez hit a double ground ball but Ramon Hernandez took advantage and headed home. Later, at the start of the third inning, Robinson Cano hit a two-run home run to increase his team's lead.

Where to watch Mexico vs. Dominican Republic live on TV and streaming?

If you want to watch all matches (Narangeros del Hermosillo, Mexico). You must adjust the channel Sky Sports, Blue to Go VIDEO Everywhere and Extrabase.TV, depending on which cable operator you prefer. On the other hand, transfer matches Tigres del Licey for Dominican Republic audiences Available in Digital 15 of the Quince Channel from Telemicro and MLB.TV.

ESPN Sports Some games will be streamed but all games on the calendar will be available via live stream ESPN+ (only available in the US). Subscription to these pages is also available in TV apps such as Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku.

nation TV channel/live broadcast Panama ESPN Sports Puerto Rico WAPA Deportes and ESPN Deportes Uses ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes dominican republic Digital 15 (Channel 15) and MLB.TV Nicaragua Long live Nicaragua (Channel 13) Mexico Sky Sports, Blue to Go VIDEO Everywhere and Extrabase.tv Venezuela IVC of Simple TV, Venevisión, Televen and Canal i

When and at what time will the Mexico match be played? Dominican Republic for Miami 2024 Caribbean Series?

The game between Mexico and the Dominican Republic will be played on Sunday, February 4, the fourth day of the 2024 Caribbean Baseball Series. Check the schedules, depending on the country you are in.

7:30 PM Nicaragua, Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador and Honduras time

8:30 pm Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Cuba and Panama time

9:30pm Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Canada and Bolivia time

10:30 pm Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil and Paraguay time

At what time to watch the Mexico vs. Dominican Republic of USA?

Time unit United States cities ET: 8:30 p.m West Virginia, Philmont, Tennessee (EST), South Carolina, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Michigan (EST), Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Kentucky (EST), Indiana (EST ), Georgia, Florida (EST), the District of Columbia, Delaware and Connecticut. Cairo time: 7:30 pm Wisconsin, Texas (majority states), Tennessee (CST), South Dakota (CST), Oklahoma, North Dakota (CST), Nebraska (CST), Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Michigan (CST), Kentucky (CST), Kansas ( CST), Iowa, Indiana (CST), Illinois, Florida (CST), Arkansas and Alabama. M: 6:30 pm Wyoming, Utah, Texas (El Paso and Hudspeth), South Dakota (MST), Oregon (MST), North Dakota (MST), New Mexico, Nevada (MST), Nebraska (MST), Montana, Kansas (MST), Idaho ( MST), Colorado and Arizona. PT: 5:30 p.m Washington, Oregon (PST), New Hampshire, Nevada (PST), Idaho (PST), and California.

