December 29, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The room Messi used in Qatar will be a mini museum

Cassandra Curtis December 29, 2022 2 min read

The Argentina national team made history on December 18th in Qatar. Lionel Messi led his teammates to lift the World Cup In the final against France, from there, the Argentine star was so insatiable that he even went crazy Qatar University announced that the room in which the “10” stayed will be turned into a “mini-museum”..

Qatar University will honor the former Barcelona striker. According to the foundation, “Liu” left some things in what was his room and from now on, Future venue guests will not be able to book Suite B201The Ballon d’Or winner’s property will remain intact.

See also: NBA: Luka Doncic breaks an ‘impossible’ record at just 23 years old

In addition, Hatemi Al HitmiCommunications Director at Qatar UniversityShe told a local newspaper, “TheThe room of the Argentine team player, Lionel Messi, will remain unchanged and will be available only for visits, not for his residence“.

Meanwhile, the educational authority has published several photos on its official Twitter account, where you can see the Argentine ’10’ room in more detail.

The residence of the Argentine national team champions who were hosted on our campus during the World Cup # 2022“, the university said.

The institution is located in DohaThe capital of the country lands. Apart from the rooms, the gymnasium and the training field were also used by the athletes.

See also  Live broadcast: Vida and Motagua tied, Real Spain scored and Olympia defeated Marathon! - ten

It should be noted that the Argentines beat the French 4-2 in the penalty shootout, after they were 3-3 in the 120-minute match. Messi sent two goals in the final.

Writing NTN24

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Alexis Vega reveals why he refuses to play in Europe

December 29, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The reinforcements that Ricardo Pelaez has already had for Chivas in the Clausura 2023: Chicot Calderón will be sold

December 29, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

MLB has named the best Cuban baseball player of all time – SwingCompleto

December 28, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

A woman in Buffalo went out on Christmas Eve and told her daughter she would be back. His body was found a few meters away from his house.

December 29, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Registration for the Faculty of Social Sciences will reopen in February

December 29, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The room Messi used in Qatar will be a mini museum

December 29, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

These are the “best” tourist cities in the world

December 29, 2022 Phyllis Ward