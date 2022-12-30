Chivas’ possible line-up to play the Sky Cup final against Cruz Azul

Chivas de Guadalajara coach Veljko Paunovic will present his star XI on Friday night In a formation that will have few changes compared to the last duel against Atlas in El Clasico Tapatio, because now They will face Cruz Azul at Akron Stadium, in a match up for the Sky Cup Grand Final It will be a preparation for the Clausura 2023 tournament in Liga MX.

The Serbian coach of the Holy Flock will call up the 26 available players for this third duel Which will be held for the fourth time on Mexican soil for the helmsman Veliko Paunovic. Rojiblanco comes from winning an important victory over it Rovingeros are at Jalisco with a great score from Eduardo Torres, while in their previous duels they have defeated Tigres, Santos Laguna and Mazatlán.

Chivas vs. Cruz Azul: The squad for the Sky Cup final

Veljko Paunović will once again adjust his draw compared to the one he used against the Foxes, in the game as he picked up his fourth victory before the start of the 2023 MX League Finals: Miguel Jimenez will be in goal, with a defense composed of: Jesus Sanchez on the right, while Gilberto Sepúlveda and Gilberto Orozco Chiquite. In the center of defense and Christian Calderon in the left wing.

Sergio Flores is in contention, while Fernando Beltrán and Zahid Muñoz will feature as midfielders with Isaac Brizuela on the right. And in front of it will be Alexis Vega, who will return to the starting line-up, and Santiago Orminio, who had a great pre-season With the rojiblancos, he even scored a hat-trick against Santos Laguna.

Chivas vs. Cruz Azul: When, what time and how to watch the Sky Cup Final live?

Guadalajara will face Cruz Azul, on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Akron Stadium, Within the framework of the grand finale of the Sky Cup pre-season Clausura 2023 Tournament of MX League, a match that was agreed to start at 8:00 PM CST. This meeting of the sacred flock in front of the machine will be the transmission Live broadcast on Sky Sports and don’t forget that in Rebaño Pasión we will bring you all the details.

Follow all the news about Chivas with specialists

Rebaño Pasión invites you every Thursday at 3:30 pm.CST, to enjoy the best and most complete analytics, through our social networks

Did you like our note? Did you have the courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Rebaño Pasión allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafora you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, curated experience tailored to your interests. Try it!