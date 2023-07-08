July 8, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Checo Pérez extends his crunch and gets eliminated in Q1; will start 16

Checo Pérez extends his crunch and gets eliminated in Q1; will start 16

Cassandra Curtis July 8, 2023 2 min read

ESPNJuly 8, 2023 at 10:41 a.m. ETReading: 3 minutes.

Surprise in Silverstone! Checo Pérez was eliminated in Q1

The Mexican driver and another race in which he must start from a long distance back.

Checo Pérez failed to pass the first stage of qualifying for the British Grand Prix

Mexican Chico Perez He did not make it into the playoffs and for the fifth straight race he did not make it to the third quarter of the playoffs, being eliminated in the first quarter at the British Grand Prix So he will start from the 16th position.

Track conditions meant that qualifying began with DRS disabled, plus teams had to switch from intermediate to soft compound tyres, within the hour.

Chico Perez He struggled in the first half, because despite being fourth, he was quickly relegated into the danger zone by clocking a red-tire 1:35.006. The 22-degree temperature on the track caused problems for the Mexican by preventing him from setting tires at the ideal temperature.

Checo Pérez will start 16th in the British Grand Prix.GT

Chico Perez He was given a second chance, and improved his time by two and a half seconds, but it wasn’t enough, as he only moved from 15th to 12th with a time of 1:32.162.

Troubled times Sergio Perez They triggered alarms next to their garage, as they had to change their tires for new ones four minutes early.

With the clock red, Checo had to put his foot down, which moved him into the momentary first place with a 1:29.968 and with all the pilots still crossing the finish line, he saw how he began to fall until he reached 16th. place.

Chico Perez He will have to consider, once again, coming back from racing on Sunday and forgetting about fighting for victory.

at the moment, czech Perez He is second in the Drivers’ Championship with 148 points, just below his teammate Max Verstappen Which adds 229 points. next to, Red Bull She won all of the season’s races, which put her leading the Constructors’ Championship with 377 points.

See also  For FIFA, there is interference from the El Salvador government in FESFUT and it gives a five-day warning

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Yankees transfer Nestor Curtis to the 60-day disabled list

July 8, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

“He is a coach who wants glory, not money.”

July 8, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

Alonso, Alvarez and Lindor make a series of HR and Mets sweep performances in the desert

July 7, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Spanish presidential candidate promises to reform “grandchildren’s law”

July 8, 2023 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

Golden Visa for USA: What is it for?

July 8, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Elderly Florida man won $1 million by scratching off the lottery

July 8, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Taylor Swift surprises her fans by taking the stage with ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner

July 8, 2023 Lane Skeldon