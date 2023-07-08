Checo Pérez extends his crunch and gets eliminated in Q1; will start 16

ESPNReading: 3 minutes.

Checo Pérez failed to pass the first stage of qualifying for the British Grand Prix

Mexican Chico Perez He did not make it into the playoffs and for the fifth straight race he did not make it to the third quarter of the playoffs, being eliminated in the first quarter at the British Grand Prix So he will start from the 16th position.

Track conditions meant that qualifying began with DRS disabled, plus teams had to switch from intermediate to soft compound tyres, within the hour.

Chico Perez He struggled in the first half, because despite being fourth, he was quickly relegated into the danger zone by clocking a red-tire 1:35.006. The 22-degree temperature on the track caused problems for the Mexican by preventing him from setting tires at the ideal temperature.

Checo Pérez will start 16th in the British Grand Prix. GT

Chico Perez He was given a second chance, and improved his time by two and a half seconds, but it wasn’t enough, as he only moved from 15th to 12th with a time of 1:32.162.

Troubled times Sergio Perez They triggered alarms next to their garage, as they had to change their tires for new ones four minutes early.

With the clock red, Checo had to put his foot down, which moved him into the momentary first place with a 1:29.968 and with all the pilots still crossing the finish line, he saw how he began to fall until he reached 16th. place.

Chico Perez He will have to consider, once again, coming back from racing on Sunday and forgetting about fighting for victory.

at the moment, czech Perez He is second in the Drivers’ Championship with 148 points, just below his teammate Max Verstappen Which adds 229 points. next to, Red Bull She won all of the season’s races, which put her leading the Constructors’ Championship with 377 points.